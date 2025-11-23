The Bauchi State Police Command has been thrown into mourning following the death of five officers

The State police Public Relations Officer, CSP Ahmed Wakil, said armed bandits killed five officers and injured two others

The police spokesperson shared more details about the tragic incident and how the police officers paid the supreme price

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bauchi state - Armed bandits have killed five police officers and injured two others in Sabon Sara village, Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The state police Public Relations Officer, CSP Ahmed Wakil, said a certain number of bandits were neutralised.

Bandits kill 5 police officers in Bauchi state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Wakil said the tragic incident occurred when the police officers were ambushed by unidentified youths while on visibility patrol.

As reported by Daily Trust, he disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

The police spokesperson said Inspector Isah Musa (SID) and Inspector Yusuf Gambo (SID) sustained various degrees of injuries.

“On 22nd November, 2025 at about 1240hrs, an intelligence at the command disposal from a Good Samaritan disclosing that on the same day at about 1130hrs, a team of Tactical Team personnel comprising Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Mobile Police 10PMF Bauchi, Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), and State Intelligence Department (SID) were ambushed by unidentified youths, while on visibility policing patrol to prevent, mitigate and manage farmer–herder conflict within and around Sabon Sara Village via Darazo.

“Sadly, the ambush attack resulted in the death of the following officers: DSP Ahmad Muhammad (SID), ASP Mustapha Muhammad (10 PMF), Inspector Amarhel Yunusa (10 PMF), Inspector Idris Ahmed (10 PMF), and Corporal Isah Muazu (AKU).”

According to Wakil, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Auwalu Ilu, led a team of reinforcements to the scene.

Wakil said the team rescued and evacuated both the injured and deceased personnel to the General Hospital in Darazo for medical treatment, and deposited the remains of the deceased at the morgue.

“Intense efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the perpetrators within and around the area; meanwhile, the Command is fully committed to ensuring that the criminals responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice.”

Bandits kill retired officer, two others.

Suspected Fulani militant groups on Friday, May 23, 2025, attacked two communities in Plateau State.

The armed bandits killed a retired police officer, Ayuba Bako, and two others during the deadly attack.

The President of Berom Youths Moulder-Association, Solomon Mwantiri, narrated how the gunmen attacked the communities and killed the victims.

Bandits gun down 5 police officers during ambush in Bauchi state.

Source: Original

Read more stories on bandit/terrorist attacks:

Gunmen kill Police inspector during highway attack

Legit.ng also reported that Inspector Christian Gbaratee was shot dead while Inspector Ekoro Isong went missing during a confrontation with gunmen.

Gunmen ambushed police officers along the Port Harcourt–Aba Road while returning from Rivers state.

The assailants stole the gun from Gbaratee during the attack, as well as the suspect who had been in custody.

Source: Legit.ng