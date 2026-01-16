Suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members attacked a police checkpoint, resulting in two officer fatalities

The state Police spokesperson, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said assailants fled with injuries while the police vehicle was set ablaze

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Giwa, said the investigation is ongoing as security patrols are intensified in Enugu State

Enugu State - Suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), killed two police officers and set a patrol vehicle ablaze at a checkpoint along Agbani Road in Enugu State.

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked the police checkpoint on Thursday night, January 15, 2026.

As reported by The Punch, the state Police spokesperson, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said suspected IPOB members of ESN opened fire on the Police Distress Response Squad operatives stationed at the checkpoint.

Ndukwe made this known in a statement issued on Friday, January 16, 2026.

“The criminal elements suddenly opened fire on the police team without provocation. The operatives responded promptly, forcing the assailants to flee with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.”

The police spokesperson said the police operational vehicle was engulfed in flames during the exchange of gunfire.

He added that two officers sustained critical gunshot wounds but were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ndukwe said the police recovered a Lexus 330 SUV, earlier snatched by the attackers and used in the operation.

The police disclosed that the vehicle bore multiple bullet holes from the gunfight.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, CP Mamman Giwa, said investigations into the attack are ongoing.

Giwas added that security patrols have been intensified across the area to prevent further incidents.

