Zamfara State - Armed bandits have killed five soldiers and a police officer along the Bingi-Kekun Waje-Gusau Road in Zamfara state.

The terrorists ambushed and gunned down the security operatives on Monday, January 19, 2026.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred after troops of Operation Fansan Yamma conducted a three-day operation across Birnin Magaji and Anka areas of Zamfara.

The media information officer of the operation, David Adewusi, said three suspects were arrested and four terrorists were killed during the operation.

As reported by Thecable, Adewusi made this known in a statement on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

Adewusi said the terrorists attacked the troops after the onslaught at Gidan Wagni while en route to Kekun Waje to respond to a distress call.

“Despite the surprise of the ambush, the troops responded gallantly, engaging the terrorists and preventing further harm to nearby communities.

“Regrettably, five soldiers and one police officer paid the supreme sacrifice during the encounter."

He added that the troops were reinforced and swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“The combined force mounted a robust counter-ambush which forced the terrorists to withdraw, with credible intelligence indicating that notorious bandit kingpins Janwuya and Alhaji Bello, the 2iC to Kachalla Soja, were seriously injured during the encounter, and some of the fleeing elements sustained gunshot injuries.”

