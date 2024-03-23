Suspected ESN/IPOB members have killed two police officers in a renewed attack on security agencies in Imo state

The state police public relations officer, Henry Okoye said the gunmen threw dynamite at the police officers while on security patrol

Okoye said while two policemen lost their lives four others survived the attack on Saturday morning, March 23

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Owerri, Imo state - Two police officers have been shot dead by gunmen suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) an armed group of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Imo state.

The gunmen threw dynamite at the officers while on security patrol along old Gariki Road, Okigwe Council Area in Imo state on Saturday, March 23.

2 police officers killed as gunmen lay ambush on patrol vehicle Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The state police public relations officer, Henry Okoye, who made this known said two of the officers lost their lives and four others survived the attack after an exchange of gunfire with the attackers, Vanguard reported.

“The officers were ambushed in the early hours of today, 23/03/2024 while on patrol duties along old Gariki Road Okigwe by the disgruntled elements who threw dynamite on the officer’s patrol vehicle and engaged them in a protracted gunfight. In the process, two officers paid the ultimate price while four others survived the attack.”

Okoye said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma has called for an intense security to prevent future occurrences.

He said the two police officers are attached to Mopol 18, Channels Television reported.

“More so, CP Aboki Danjuma has mandated the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge Okigwe, the DPO, and other Tactical units deployed in Okigwe to embark on visibility patrol, intelligence-led raids of criminal hideouts, and place watertight security to forestall any future occurrence.”

Gunmen ‘dressed in military uniform’ Kill 4

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than four people were killed by gunmen disguised in military gear and wearing masks during an attack on the Abacheke community in Ohaji-Egbema LGA of Imo state.

A resident said the gunmen stormed the community on three motorbikes on Friday evening, March 8.

It was gathered that many residents deserted the community in the aftermath of the attack.

Source: Legit.ng