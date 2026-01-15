Two separate fire outbreaks occurred at filling stations in Kabo and Nassarawa local government areas of Kano State, destroying two petrol tankers

Seventeen tricycles were completely burnt, while firefighters salvaged parts of one tanker and some fuel

The Kano State Fire Service has urged filling station operators and tanker drivers to strictly adhere to safety precautions during fuel handling

Kano state - No fewer than 17 tricycles and two petrol tankers were destroyed following two separate fire outbreaks at filling stations in Kano State on Tuesday.

The Kano State Fire Service confirmed the incidents in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Public Relations Officer, Saminu Abdullahi.

According to Abdullahi, the first fire occurred at AA Ayagi Filling Station in Kanye village along Gwarzo Road in Kabo Local Government Area at about 8:45 p.m.

He said firefighters from the Rijiyar Zaki division were immediately deployed to the scene. On arrival, they found a PMS tanker with registration number XPB 999 FA, owned by AA Ayagi Company, engulfed in flames while offloading petrol.

“Our control room received an emergency alert at about 20:45 hours from one of our personnel, Muhammad Wada Abdulsalam, about a fire outbreak at AA Ayagi Filling Station on Gwarzo Road,” he said.

Abdullahi explained that two compartments of the tanker had already been discharged into the underground storage facility, while three remaining compartments containing about 5,000 litres of fuel were still being offloaded when the fire started, leading to the complete destruction of the tanker.

How the second fire incident happened

As reported by Channels TV, Abdullahi said the second incident took place at Al-Wahida Nigeria Limited filling station at Rimin Kebe Karshen Kwalta in Nassarawa Local Government Area.

“The fire broke out during the offloading of petroleum products from a tanker belonging to BA Bello Company with registration number KHX 29 XA, which was conveying about 45,000 litres of fuel,” Abdullahi stated.

He added that the blaze damaged the tanker head and part of its body and completely burnt 17 tricycles, popularly known as Adaidaita sahu.

“By the grace of God, the fire was brought under control before it could spread further. Some of the petroleum products and parts of the tanker were salvaged,” he noted.

Another fire outbreak

In a related development, another fire outbreak was recorded at Kundila Quarters near SALSA College, where a residential building was affected.

“The incident resulted in the destruction of one room, a toilet, and a corridor,” Abdullahi said.

Reacting to the incidents, the Director of the Kano State Fire Service, Sani Anas, urged the public, particularly filling station operators and tanker drivers, to observe safety measures.

“Strict compliance with safety precautions during fuel handling and offloading is crucial to preventing avoidable fire disasters,” Anas cautioned.

