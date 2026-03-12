Pastor Joel Ogebe has shared a striking prophetic revelation about Bishop David Abioye and his ministry, Living World Global Conqueror's Assembly

He explained that the vision centres on the virtue of faithfulness, a divine quality he believes Bishop Abioye is set to replicate in the body of Christ

According to Ogebe, this ministry will raise faithful men across Africa who remain committed to God, the gospel, and the word of God

Pastor Joel Ogebe has shared a prophetic revelation concerning Bishop David Abioye and his ministry, Living World Global Conqueror's Assembly.

In a video message, Pastor Ogebe explained that the vision was revealed to him by God and that it highlights the importance of faithfulness in ministry.

Pastor Joel Ogebe shares prophetic revelation about Bishop David Abioye and his ministry. Photo credit: BishopDavidAbioye/PastorJoelOgebe/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He stated:

“This is about Living World Global Conqueror's Assembly and the Lord revealed something to me about our great father, that David Abouye, about his ministry. Now a lot of people do not understand his ministry and I've heard a lot of people ask, why do you feel the need to start a ministry when you've retired from another? And now this revelation that came to me, so it's not absolute, as the Bible says we see in part and prophesy in part, however, when it came to me, it was just so amazing that I said, let me just put it out there on my platform for our people.”

Bishop Abioye’s ministry and heritage of faithfulness

Pastor Ogebe emphasised that serving under authority brings spiritual virtues that must be passed on.

He explained that Bishop Abioye, having served faithfully under Bishop David Oyedepo, has now been entrusted with replicating those virtues within the body of Christ.

He added:

“Now, when we serve God under authority, what happens is that we attain certain virtues. We become, and one thing that we must understand is that the heritages of God are to be passed on from one faithful man to another. Now, when Bishop David Abioye fulfilled his ministry under our great patriarch, Bishop David Oyedepo, he attained certain things that the Lord would have him replicate in the body of Christ.”

Faithfulness as a divine virtue

The revelation, according to Pastor Ogebe, centres on the virtue of faithfulness. He explained that Bishop Abioye’s ministry is set to raise faithful men across Africa who will remain committed to God, the gospel, and the word of God.

He concluded:

“And when the Lord was revealing this to me, he said that it is called faithfulness, a virtue of faithfulness. And what we're about to see is that by this grace that God has put upon him, we're about to see faithful men, faithful to God, faithful to the gospel, faithful to the word of God. We're about to see faithful men rise up from Africa through the labors of that great ministry. Seize this opportunity.”

See the video here.

Bishop David Abioye replicates virtues of faithfulness through his new ministry. Photo credit: Sam Oye/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Bishop Abioye shares prophecy that came to pass

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bishop David Olatunji Abioye, a renowned Nigerian Christian author and preacher, shared an inspiring testimony about a prophecy that came to pass.

Speaking at a the alter amidst his congregation, Bishop Abioye recounted an extraordinary event that he witnessed, emphasising the importance of faith and divine intervention.

Source: Legit.ng