Super Eagles legend Austin JJ Okocha has explained why Nigerian footballers succeed more than South Africans in Europe

South Africa is one of the African countries with strong domestic leagues and their national team is filled with local players

Nigeria, however rely on Europe-based players to fill up their national team squads for major international tournaments

Super Eagles legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha has explained why he thinks Nigerian footballers succeed in Europe more than their South African counterparts.

Okocha was one of the early Nigerian footballers who moved to Europe from the country and made a name for himself across multiple leagues.

He moved to Germany in 1990 and until his retirement in 2006, he spent all his 18-year career in Europe, except the 2006/07 season, which he spent in Qatar.

Why Nigerians succeed more than South Africans

Okocha, during a recent interview, has explained why Nigerian footballers tend to excel more in Europe than their South Africans colleagues.

The AFCON 1994 winner admits that succeeding in Europe demands having the desire to be the best version of yourself and it requires getting out of your comfort zone to make it globally.

He pinned South African’s problems on this as they prefer to play in the Premier Soccer League than to travel abroad, particularly in the European leagues.

“It is my opinion that South African players are too comfortable at home. That drive is not really there,” he told Radio 2000, as quoted by Africa Soccer.

“But we Nigerians, we’re very ambitious people. We like to challenge ourselves. Of course, when you come to a country like Germany, you have to try to socialise and understand the culture of the people.”

Okocha’s claim is supported by the number of Bafana Bafana stars who played at AFCON 2025 from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026, who play their club football in the Premier Soccer League.

Most of their top stars, including goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams and midfielder Teboho Mokoena, play for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Most of their Europe-based stars who went to AFCON 2025 play in Belgium and in the lower divisions of the English and German football league systems.

Okocha also acknowledged that the strength of the Premier Soccer League plays an important factor in keeping South African footballers at home.

“They invested in the local league, and they are reaping the rewards of it because most of these players are playing in the local league. That’s the impressive part of it because it shows how strong the South African league is,” he added.

He added that despite the strength of the PSL, he believes that South Africa needs moreplayers in Europe.

