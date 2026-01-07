Governor Charles Soludo mourns three siblings lost in a tragic Lagos fire incident on Christmas Eve

Fire outbreak transforms festive celebrations into a night of grief for families and the community

Governor urges prioritisation of safety and thorough investigation to prevent future tragedies

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra State – Governor Chukwuma Soludo commiserates with all families who lost three siblings in a fire outbreak at the Great Nigeria Insurance House.

Steve Onyeka Omatu (40), Mr Casmir Nnabuike Omatu (39), and Mr Collins Kenechukwu Omatu (37) of Uzoakwa Community in Ihiala Local Government Area lost their lives in the fire incident.

The devastating fire incident occurred on Martins Street, Lagos Island, on December 24, 2025.

Soludo regretted the catastrophic and unfortunate event that left numerous hearts heavy with grief.

The governor said the tragic incident transformed what should have been a joyous Christmas Eve into a night of unspeakable tragedy.

As reported by The Punch, Soludo’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

“These industrious young men, who were simply striving to earn an honest living for their families, have been taken from us in the most tragic circumstances.

“Their loss represents not just a family tragedy but a collective loss to Anambra State."

Governor Soludo also urged Anambra citizens to always prioritise human life and personal safety over recovering property and goods in the event of a fire outbreak.

He called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire.

“He also called on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and ensure that appropriate measures are put in place to prevent similar occurrences in the future.”

Family announces burial arrangements for 3 siblings

Recall that the family of Omatu were thrown into mourning after losing three of their sons in a tragic fire outbreak at the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Lagos Island.

The Omatu brothers reportedly died after being trapped in the collapsed building, estimated to be about seven floors high.

A sister of the deceased, Mimi Nonyerem, shared details of the burial arrangement for the three siblings in Anambra State.

GNI building fire: Death toll rises as recovery continues

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos State Government confirmed the recovery of another body from the GNI building fire site on Lagos Island, eight days after the outbreak.

Emergency responders had rescued several injured victims, with eight males taken to the hospital while others received first aid and were discharged at the scene.

Authorities had said recovery operations were ongoing as investigations continued into the cause of the December 24 fire.

Source: Legit.ng