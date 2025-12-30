Tragedy, Grief as 3 Die in Fresh Attack on NSCDC Post

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed that there was a violent mob attack on its Danmaje outpost in the Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

The report indicated that the attack led to the extrajudicial killing of three suspects and the destruction of the facility by fire. This happened barely 24 hours after a similar incident happened in a separate NSCDC outpost in the neighbouring state, Katsina, where three people died in the incident.

According to Premium Times, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the NSCDC, disclosed the details of the incident in a statement in Kano on Monday, December 29.

Abdullahi said that the crisis began at exactly 10:30 pm on Sunday, December 28, when some residents of the Yansango community brought three unidentified individuals to the officials at the Danmaje outpost. They were accused of stealing motorcycles.

He added that the suspects were apprehended at a place popularly known for the robbery of motorcycles. A large crowd from surrounding communities, which included Gyrjiya, Yansango, Danmaje, Madinawa, Yankatsari, Gagarawa, and Limawa, gathered at the outpost before the commencement of an official investigation.

The mod has asked the NSCDC officers to hand over the suspects to them for "jungle justice". The NSCDC explained that the officers on duty managed to escape during the burning of the building. Three of its officers were reportedly sustained various injuries during the attack and are currently receiving medical attention.

Abdullahi then appealed to the people of Dawakin Kudu and the public at large to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their hands. Speaking on the incident, the

