Husband accuses Abubakar Imam Urology Centre, Kano , of negligence after wife's death from surgical complications

, Abubakar Muhammad claims scissors were left inside Aishatu Umar during surgery, causing severe pain

He said his wife experienced months of untreated pain before scans revealed the medical error

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - A married man, Abubakar Muhammad, has accused Abubakar Imam Urology Centre, Kano, of killing her wife after they left scissors in her stomach after surgery.

Mohammad said his wife, Aishatu Umar, died from complications linked to a surgical procedure carried out at the facility.

Abubakar Muhammad accuses Abubakar Imam Urology Centre of medical negligence. Photo credit: @nafiumohammad

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, Mohammad’s wife died in the early hours of Monday, Janaury 12, 2025.

The deceased’s husband said his late wife underwent surgery at the health facility in September, 2025.

According to Muhammad, his wife began experiencing severe abdominal pain said after the operation.

“Each time she returned to the hospital to complain, she was only given pain-relief medication without further investigation. They usually tell her that the pain is normal for patients who underwent surgery, but never recommended x-ray or any scanning.”

He said his wife compained of constant pain for about four months after the surgery.

The husband said this continued until medical tests and scans were conducted at Muhammad Abdullahi Wade Specialist Hospital and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

He said the results revealed that a pair of surgical scissors was left inside his wife’s body during surgery.

Chimamanda accuses hospital of negligence over son's death

Recall that Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her partner initiated legal action against a Lagos hospital over the death of their 21-month-old son, alleging medical negligence

The legal notice accused the hospital and attending medical personnel of breaching professional standards during sedation, transfer and monitoring procedures

The parents demanded full medical records and warned the hospital against tampering with evidence amid plans to pursue further legal remedies.

How hospital's negligence killed Umahi's father

Legit.ng also reported that the minister of works, Dave Umahi raised the alarm on the Nigerian health sector.

He said he had been a victim of the negligence of Nigerian hospitals, which cost the life of his biological father.

Senator Umahi said his father died in a private hospital where the nurses and doctors could not be found when his father needed urgent attention.

Source: Legit.ng