A tragic incident has been averted in Kano state following the prompt response of the state's fire service

A young man who wanted to take his own life over a huge debt was saved by the fire department

The Kano State Fire Service spokesman, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the development to newsmen via a statement

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Kano State Fire Service rescued a 37-year-old man who was about to kill himself on Thursday, January 25.

The rescued man has been handed over to the police. Photo credit: @KanoPoliceNG

Source: Facebook

The man, identified simply as Saifullah Rabiu, was saved by the fire service when he was about to hang himself from a tree on Thursday.

As reported by Daily Trust, the said man wrote a suicide note, stating that his action was caused by a debt of N2 million owed while acquiring a foreign visa.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Reacting, the state's fire service spokesman, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the development to newsmen in a statement.

Abdullahi noted that Rabiu revealed in his suicide note how the creditor’s embarrassment drove him to consider suicide.

How the man was rescued by the fire department

According to the statement, the fire service received an emergency call on Thursday morning, from the Ministry of Works and Housing in Kano state, reporting the incident on state road near Nasarawa Emir’s house.

Immediately, the fire department mobilized their standby personnel and arrived at the location around 10:10 a.m.

He stated that they found Saifullah Rabiu in critical condition.

According to Abdullahi, the rescued individual has been handed over to divisional crime officer, Zaharaddini of the Farm Centre Police Division for further investigation, Leadership report added.

Man kills self after losing N2.5m to betting

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Onoh Chukwuma Richard, has reportedly taken his own life for allegedly losing N2.5m to betting in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

As reported by The Punch, Onoh took his life because he could not bear the shame and pressure from those he borrowed money from.

Before taking his own, Onoh posted on his Facebook page that he was going to meet his maker on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Arabic student kills self over unanswered prayers in Kwara

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that a student of Sheikh Kamaldeen Arabic School, Ilọrin, Kwara state, simply identified as Alfa Musa, allegedly took his own life over unanswered prayer.

The tragic incident occurred in the Ogidi area of Ilorin West local government area on Thursday, December 7.

The 22-year-old deceased student was found dead after one of his friends visited his residence and found the door to his room locked.

Source: Legit.ng