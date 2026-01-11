Governor Dikko Umaru Radda's administration plan to release 70 suspected bandits to uphold a peace deal

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu, defended the plan to release, likening it to prisoner exchanges seen after wars

Over 1,000 abducted individuals freed due to the peace agreement across 15 local government areas

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kastsina State - Governor Dikko Umaru Radda-led Katsina State Government said the move to release 70 suspected bandits was part of efforts to sustain an ongoing peace deal with armed groups operating in the state.

The decision to release the bandits was taken to consolidate peace agreements reached between affected communities and repentant bandits.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu, stated this during an interview following public outage.

As reported by Vanguard, there was a leaked government letter requesting judicial intervention to facilitate the release of the suspects.

Muazu claimed that the peace deal has led to the release of about 1,000 persons abducted during bandit attacks across 15 local government areas.

He likened the release of the suspects to prisoner exchanges that usually occur during wartime.

“All over the world, after wars, prisoner exchanges usually take place. During Nigeria’s civil war, prisoners were exchanged, just as it happened in negotiations involving Boko Haram.”

The Commissioner argued that the actions of the Ministry of Justice and the courts did not violate any existing laws.

Muazu stressed that anyone dissatisfied with the process was free to seek redress through the courts.

Bandits kill 2 elders in fresh Katsina attack

Recall that two respected elders were brutally killed when armed bandits stormed Doguwar Dorawa village in Katsina’s Bakori LGA.

The incident reignites doubts over the recent peace accord signed by the Katsina State Government with armed groups in the region.

Multiple communities including Layin ‘Yannehu, Ganjar, and Gidan Nagari have witnessed similar attacks in recent weeks, heightening public fear.

Over 90% of bandits in Katsina are known locals

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Radda has stated that the majority of bandits operating in Katsina State are not outsiders but locals.

Radda explained that over 90 percent of them are known individuals, with ties to the region and even identifiable family roots.

To combat the crisis, his administration has formed a local security outfit made up of youths from affected areas to support intelligence and on-ground operations.

