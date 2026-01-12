Heavy security deployment was observed at Kano State Government House on Monday amid reports that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf may defect to the APC

Security was visibly intensified at the Kano State Government House on Monday amid reports that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is preparing to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection was initially scheduled for January 5 but was postponed to allow for broader consultations, particularly with National Assembly members from the state, in order to secure wider support for the move.

At least seven Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were seen positioned at key locations, including the main gate and the roundabout leading to the Government House.

Access to the premises was tightly controlled, with strict identification checks enforced by security operatives.

Daily Trust reporters observed a significant deployment of security personnel, including officers from the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS), stationed at the main entrance and other strategic points around the Government House.

Although the planned defection has not been officially confirmed, the governor is widely believed to be considering a move to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Former Kano State Governor and immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, returned to the country from Dubai on Sunday and is expected to play a prominent role in welcoming Yusuf into the ruling party.

Ganduje, alongside the Kano APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, had reportedly extended a formal invitation to Yusuf on behalf of influential party leaders in the state, assuring him of cooperation and support within the APC structure.

Kwankwaso opposes Abba's move to APC

Governor Yusuf, who was elected on the NNPP platform associated with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is said to have decided to defect in a bid to strengthen his administration and accelerate development efforts in the state.

However, the move has reportedly drawn opposition from Kwankwaso, a factional leader of the NNPP, who has insisted that Yusuf should vacate his office if he proceeds with the defection.

The disagreement has further deepened divisions within the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano.

Sources said the governor is expected to defect alongside all local government chairmen in the state and NNPP members of the Kano State House of Assembly.

Yusuf was also said to feel more politically secure within the APC, citing internal leadership disputes and ongoing court cases within the NNPP, which he believes could threaten his mandate.

Kano Assembly explains why gov Yusuf may dump NNPP

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano lawmakers said internal court battles within the NNPP had made it politically unsafe for Governor Abba Yusuf and other elected officials to remain in the party.

The Assembly warned that unresolved leadership disputes could invalidate future nominations, citing the Supreme Court ruling that cost a party its victories in Zamfara.

Legislators confirmed they had engaged Governor Yusuf and Rabiu Kwankwaso on a possible strategic defection to a more stable political platform

