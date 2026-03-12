Onitsha market traders rejected the state-appointed caretaker executive, demanding leaders chosen by the market members themselves

Traders cited the caretaker chairman’s previous role as financial secretary and alleged mismanagement of millions of naira

The state government confirmed the caretaker committee will assume duty and said grievances should go through official channels

Traders in the UBA Plank and Joist Association Ltd, Bridge Head Market, Onitsha, Anambra state, have rejected the caretaker executive appointed for the market by Governor Charles Soludo.

Tension rises in Bridge Head Market as traders oppose government-appointed caretaker leader.

Anambra state government, through the office of the Special Adviser to the governor on Trade and Commerce, appointed a 10-man caretaker executive to oversee the affairs of the market for a period of three months.

A letter to this effect, signed by the Special Adviser to the governor on Trade and Market, Hon. Evarist Uba, was dated March 6, 2023.

The letter said that the constitution of the caretaker committee is "highly necessary" due to the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent leadership, with Chief Emmanuel Obunze as chairman.

But when the President General of Bridge Head Markets, Onitsha, Hon. Chinedu Ezekwike, arrived at the market with his team on Wednesday, March 11, to introduce the new leadership, the traders unanimously rejected the caretaker executive and insisted that they needed a leadership that they would elect themselves.

Concerns over appointed leadership

A trader, who gave his name as Ndubisi Uwadiegwu, who chose to speak on behalf of traders in the market, said that timber traders need elected, not imposed, leaders.

He also said that the chairman of the caretaker committee, as introduced to the traders, Mr. Odirachukwu Nwosu, has questionable character and cannot make a good leader.

According to him, "We, the traders in this market, reject anything caretaker. We want to elect our leaders ourselves. Again, this man, Odirachukwu Nwosu, whom the government gives us as chairman, cannot make a good leader."

"He was once the Financial Secretary in a previous executive in this market. After their tenure, several million naira were missing in our coffers, and being the financial secretary, he could not give an account of it. So, if he should ever lead this market as chairman, his everyday activities will generate a crisis in the market."

Uwadiegwu's response elicited loud, boisterous applause from traders, interrupting discussions for several minutes.

Why traders are unhappy with Odirachukwu Nwosu

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, a prominent trader in the market, who pleaded anonymity for fear of being victimised, said that traders in the market were not comfortable since the news broke that Odirachukwu Nwosu is the new caretaker chairman.

Anambra government's caretaker chairman faces strong resistance in Onitsha market.

He said, "Honestly, we heard about the constitution of caretaker officers in this market just yesterday. No trader in this market was happy for two reasons. One is that the supposed caretaker chairman was an officer in this market in the previous executive. He did not do well. Now that he is being installed as chairman, he will likely do worse. This is our contention."

"Another problem is that we need elected officials. We know individual traders in this market, and we can elect those who will lead us well, not those imposed on us, who will lead us into crisis."

"They say the tenure is three months, but it is not true. Since Soludo became governor, it is only the caretaker committee that they put in all markets - no elections. They will say this executive will stay for three months, but before you realize what is happening, they will stay for three or four years. It is so in all the markets. We don't want a caretaker, more so, a man of questionable character."

What traders should do with their grievances

Meanwhile, the President General of Bridge Head Markets, Chinedu Ezekwike, insisted that the new leadership shall assume duty, while traders who feel aggrieved should channel their grievances through appropriate channels.

He said, "I am a messenger of the Anambra state government; I did not appoint the caretaker myself. The state government oversees and manages the activities of all the markets in the state, and reserves the power to constitute a caretaker in any of the markets."

"So, if you had any complaints, you can either come to me or go to Awka and complain to the state government. But for me, I will advise that you give the new caretaker executive necessary recognition and cooperation, so that they will serve the market better."

