A joint police and military operation in Kogi State has successfully neutralises scores of armed bandits

The state Police public relatiosn officer, William Aya, narrated how the Police, the military and support from the Nigeria Police Force Air Wing carried out the operation

Kogi State - A joint operation involving the police and the military have killee scores of bandits and dismantled their networks during a fresh security operation in Kogi State.

Although the exact location of the operations against the terrorists was not disclosed.

The state police spokesperson, William Aya, said the success was recorded with support from the Nigeria Police Force Air Wing.

As reported by The Punch, Aya made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, January 11, 2025.

“The ongoing onslaught against bandit operations in Kogi State by the joint police and military has yielded fruitful results.

“Bandits were flushed out, their networks dislodged, and scores were neutralised.

“The operation, which is being carried out with vigour, commitment, and utmost professionalism, and supported by the Nigeria Police Force Air Wing components through precision air strikes, led to these successes.”

Aya urged residents to provide credible information about criminal elements within their neighbourhoods tosupport the ongoing operations.

The Police PRO urged the public toreport anyone seen with gunshot wounds, injuries, or suspicious behaviour to the nearest police station.

“Security is a shared responsibility. Together, we can make Nigeria better.”

The police Command urged members of the public to be vigilant

NAF strike kills 23 fleeing terrorists

Recall that the Nigerian Army Air Component killed no fewer than 23 bandits fleeing from Kano State into neighbouring Katsina State.

The terrorists were killed following coordinated ground and air operations under Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Major Babatunde Zubairu, shared more details about the air strike.

Army crushes bandits’ camps in Taraba

Legit.ng also reported that troops of 6 Brigade destroyed multiple bandits’ camps across Takum after advancing into mountainous hideouts under Operation Zafin Wuta.

Two armed men were neutralised during a firefight in Karim Lamido, and an AK-47 rifle with ammunition was recovered during the operation.

Brigade Commander Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa commended the troops and reaffirmed the Army’s resolve to sustain pressure on criminal networks in Taraba State.

