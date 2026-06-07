Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s international friendly against Ukraine, forcing the match to be abandoned.

The Danish FA confirmed the midfielder was conscious and “doing well under the circumstances” after receiving medical attention.

The incident comes five years after Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 clash against Finland.

Football fans around the world were left fearing the worst after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during his country’s international friendly against Ukraine.

The distressing incident occurred in the second half of the match at the Odense Isstadion on Sunday, bringing back memories of the frightening scenes that unfolded during Euro 2020 when the former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur star suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.

Denmark's and Ukraine's players accompany Christian Eriksen to a waiting ambulance on June 7, 2026. Photo by Ritzau Scanpix

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Eriksen appeared to place his hand on his chest before suddenly falling to the ground in the 65th minute. Television cameras quickly turned away from the scene as medical personnel rushed onto the pitch to attend to the 34-year-old.

Players from both teams immediately formed a protective circle around the Danish midfielder while treatment was administered. The atmosphere inside the stadium turned tense as supporters anxiously awaited updates on the condition of one of football’s most admired figures.

Danish FA provides update on Eriksen

Thankfully, positive news soon emerged from the Danish Football Association cited by BBC

In an official statement released shortly after the incident, the federation confirmed that Eriksen had regained consciousness and was receiving further medical evaluation.

The statement read:

“Christian Eriksen is conscious and feeling well according to the circumstances. The match has been called off.”

A later update added:

“Christian Eriksen is conscious and doing well under the circumstances.”

The fixture was subsequently abandoned as officials, players and supporters prioritised the health and wellbeing of the midfielder.

Fans inside the stadium responded with loud chants in support of Eriksen as he was taken away for further assessment.

Denmark were leading before play was halted

Before the match was stopped, Denmark had been on course for victory.

Christian Eriksen Collapses Again During Denmark Friendly as Match Abandoned. Photo by Gerrit van Keulen

Source: Getty Images

The hosts were leading Ukraine 2-1 when the incident occurred.

Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu had helped Denmark establish control of the contest, while Joakim Mæhle also found the back of the net for the home side.

Ukraine managed to reduce the deficit through Viktor Tsygankov shortly before half-time, setting up what had been an entertaining international friendly before events took a dramatic turn.

The result quickly became irrelevant as concern shifted entirely toward Eriksen’s condition.

Memories of Euro 2020 return

The collapse inevitably revived memories of one of football’s most shocking moments.

In June 2021, Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening match of the European Championship against Finland.

Millions watched in horror as the midfielder collapsed near the touchline during the first half of the game.

Medical personnel worked on him for more than 10 minutes before successfully resuscitating him on the pitch. He was later transported to hospital where doctors stabilised his condition.

The incident sent shockwaves across the sporting world and prompted an outpouring of support from players, clubs and supporters globally.

Following extensive medical examinations, specialists decided to fit Eriksen with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), a device designed to monitor and regulate heart rhythms.

Many believed his playing career was over at that point.

Remarkable return to football

Eriksen, however, defied expectations.

After months of recovery, he returned to professional football in early 2022 with Premier League side Brentford.

His successful comeback was widely regarded as one of the most inspiring stories in modern sport.

The Danish international later earned a move to Manchester United, where he spent three seasons before joining German club Wolfsburg last summer.

Since returning to competitive football, Eriksen has continued to represent Denmark and remained a key figure for both club and country.

His resilience and determination have earned admiration throughout football.

Jubilation erupts after Eriksen returns to football

Legit.ng previously reported that football fans celebrated Eriksen’s remarkable return after suffering his first cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 clash against Finland.

The return was widely welcomed across the football community, with supporters delighted to see him take the first steps toward reviving his career.

Source: Legit.ng