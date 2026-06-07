Kylian Mbappé picks Barcelona hat-trick as the best match of his career

French star dismisses World Cup final memories, says he will “never” rewatch it

Real Madrid forward praises Lionel Messi–Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry while backing GOAT debate balance

Kylian Mbappé has sparked fresh debate in world football after revealing that his most memorable performance was not a World Cup final, but a stunning hat-trick against Barcelona.

The Real Madrid superstar made the revelation while reflecting on his career highs, personal football philosophy, and the moments that shaped his journey at the top level.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with the World Cup trophy after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final against Croatia. Photo by Matthias Hangst

Source: Getty Images

Mbappé singles out Barcelona as career highlight

The French superstar, who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup as a teenager and has already scored 12 goals across just two World Cup editions, continues to cement his legacy on the international stage.

Despite those global achievements, Mbappé reveals that his most memorable career moment remains his sensational hat-trick against Barcelona during his Paris Saint-Germain days, a surprise pick over his World Cup triumph and other major career milestones.

“The best match of my career was the hat-trick away against Barcelona,” Mbappé said.

The French forward also made a strong remark about club identity and rivalry during an interview with Sorare when asked about Real Madrid’s status in world football, clearly positioning his current club at the top of the game’s hierarchy.

“Apart from Barcelona fans, everyone knows that Real Madrid is the greatest club in the world. I think it’s clear to everyone. It is the club that embodies greatness,” he added.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring against FC Barcelona. Photo by Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

His comments have further intensified the long-standing rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona, especially given his past success against the Catalan giants during his PSG days.

World Cup final pain still untouched

Despite his club brilliance, Mbappé admitted that one of the biggest moments of his international career remains emotionally difficult to revisit.

According to BBC, the 27-year-old produced a historic hat-trick in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina, becoming only the second player ever to score three goals in a World Cup final after England legend Geoff Hurst in 1966.

However, France ultimately lost the match on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw in Qatar, denying Mbappé back-to-back world titles.

Reflecting on the game, he described it as the greatest final in football history, but made it clear he avoids revisiting it.

“The greatest final of all time? I think nothing matches it in terms of entertainment, the clash, the match scenario, with so many twists and turns,” Mbappé said.

“It ended with penalties, the most brutal way for anyone.”

He further revealed his emotional distance from the match, saying:

“Have I watched the match again since? Never! I think if I do, it might awaken some demons.”

Despite the heartbreak, Mbappé has been one of the most productive players in World Cup history, registering 12 goals and 14 goal involvements across the last two tournaments combined.

Kylian Mbappe walks past the World Cup trophy with his Golden Boot award in 2022. Photo by Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

GOAT debate and respect for Messi and Ronaldo

The Real Madrid forward also weighed in on the never-ending debate surrounding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, pushing back against simplified comparisons between the two football legends.

Mbappé argued that critics often misunderstand the realities of professional football and the dedication required to reach elite level.

“Without condescension, that argument is something a guy who doesn’t play football says,” he explained.

“If you come and tell me that Cristiano does not have talent or that Messi has not worked hard, it is because you have not put on boots to go to train every day ever in your life.”

He added that both icons represent different footballing identities rather than opposing extremes, praising the uniqueness that made their rivalry so iconic across Europe.

France eye another World Cup push

Mbappé’s reflections come as France prepare for another attempt to reclaim global dominance, with the forward expected to lead the charge once again.

France will begin their campaign against Senegal on June 16 before facing Iraq and Norway in Group I, as they aim to reach yet another final in a remarkable era of consistency.

Since 1998, Les Bleus have reached four World Cup finals, more than any other nation in that period, and are now chasing a historic third consecutive final appearance run.

Mbappé set to stay at Real Madrid amid exit rumours

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has dismissed transfer speculation linking Kylian Mbappé and two other key players with a possible departure from the club.

The 79-year-old club chief insisted that Mbappé remains one of the best players in the world, pointing to his strong performances and impressive statistics since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain.

Source: Legit.ng