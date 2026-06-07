Felix Igboke defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), bringing over 10,000 supporters ahead of the 2027 elections

Igboke claimed his return to PDP is a homecoming, citing his political origins with the party

The PDP chairman calls Igboke's arrival a significant boost, reflecting increasing public confidence in the party's leadership

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ebonyi State - The Commissioner for Project Monitoring in Ebonyi State, Mr Felix Igboke, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Igboke said he defected to the PDP, bringing more than 10,000 of his supporters with him ahead of the 2027 elections.

He described his return to the PDP as a homecoming, because he started his political journey with the party.

As reported by The Punch, Igboke officially announced his defection on Sunday, June 7, 2026, during a PDP gathering in Isu, Onicha local government area.

“I am happy to return to the political platform that built me. I served as a councillor, development centre coordinator, and chairman of Onicha Local Government Area under the same party before I joined the APC,” he said.

“I am grateful to the PDP family in Ebonyi State, especially the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma-Odii, the incoming governor.”

The PDP state chairman, Chukwuma Igwe, described Igboke’s return as a major boost to the party's fortunes ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Igwe said the influx of thousands of supporters into the PDP demonstrates growing public confidence in the PDP and its leadership.

The defection gathering was attended by party faithfuls, leaders, executives, community leaders, and supporters from various parts of the state.

Former speakers who resigned over APC primaries

Recall that the APC may be facing a potential implosion following the outcome of its primary elections at the governorship, national, and state house of assembly levels.

Even though the ruling party may not yet release the final list of candidates to contest for these positions, some influential leaders have started grumbling.

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the APC has started experiencing defections, including former speakers of some states' Houses of Assembly, because of the primary elections.

Read more similar stories on defections in APC:

Lawmaker returns to APC after losing at NDC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Muhammad Ahmad Tomas defected from Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) back to APC.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin welcomes Tomas, praising his commitment to development.

' return follows a recent ticket setback in the NDC, reshaping Kano's political landscape.

Source: Legit.ng