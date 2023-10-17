Security operatives of the OPC, Amotekun Corps, Operation Burst, and Soludero clashed with a group of herdsmen

It was gathered that the clash occurred in Iwerele, Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo state on Monday, October 16

The herdsmen were said to have attacked the OPC, Amotekun Corps and other security operatives who were called to restore peace

Oyo state - Many feared dead as members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Amotekun, Operation Burst, Soludero and a group of herdsmen clashed in Iwerele, Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

As reported by The Punch, a titled Chief in the community said a group of herdsmen invaded a farm in the community with their cattle and grazed on it.

Many feared dead as OPC, Amotekun, others clash with herdsmen in Oyo Photo Credit: @NorthernFocus

The source added that the incident led to the death of the owner of the farm during the argument on Monday, October 16.

It was gathered that the OPC, Amotekun and Soludero were allegedly ambushed by herdsmen after they were called to restore peace in the area.

The number of those killed is yet to be ascertained.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, could not be reached to comment on the incident as at the time of filling this report.

