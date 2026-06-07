A Nigerian lawyer has spoken out on what Nigerians who use loan apps should do when they demand repayment

He shared three things Nigerians can do when being harassed and defamed when they exceed their repayment time

Many who came across the lawyer’s post shared their thoughts on his stance and their similar experiences with loan apps

A Nigerian lawyer has shared how people can handle threats from loan apps, while sharing what most people do not know about such apps.

He stated what Nigerians could do when faced with threats and harassment from loan apps.

Lawyer Mentions 3 Ways Nigerians Can Handle Loan Apps That Harass Them For Repayment

Source: TikTok

Lawyer shares how to handle loan apps

Identified as @madu_chiji on TikTok, the lawyer shared three things people can do when being harassed by loan apps.

His words:

"Number one: Find out if the loan app or company is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission or recognised by the Central Bank of Nigeria as an official money lender.

“If they are registered, go ahead and petition them to the FCCPC or better still, the Consumer Protection Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng