Herdsmen in Akure, Ondo State, injured multiple individuals, including members of the Ondo State Security Network

The incident happened during an enforcement operation for the anti-open grazing law at Igoba, Ado Road

Jimoh Adeniken, the spokesperson for the Ondo Amotekun Corps, reported that the operatives relocated over 120 cows damaging crops

Akure, Ondo state - Herdsmen injured several individuals, including members of the Ondo State Security Network in Akure North local government area.

The incident occurred as personnel from the Amotekun were enforcing the anti-open grazing law at Igoba, along Ado Road.

While removing cows grazing on farmland, armed Fulani herdsmen assaulted the officers using stones, bottles, cutlasses, and firearms, The Nation reported.

According to Jimoh Adeniken, spokesperson for the Ondo Amotekun Corps, the corps' surveillance team accompanied farm owners to their farms, where they found over one hundred and twenty cows damaging the crops.

He said despite the absence of herders with the cows, Amotekun operatives proceeded to relocate the cattle, only to be attacked by the herdsmen, as reported by Vanguard.

He said:

"The attackers persisted in throwing stones and bottles, eventually spilling onto the main road where they severely injured one Amotekun officer, leaving him in a coma, and attempted to disarm other officers of the Amotekun corps.

"Additional officers sustained various injuries during the assault and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

"The owner of the cows has been identified, and the corps is continuing its investigation.

"The government will maintain strict enforcement of the law to protect farmers' efforts from being undermined by the destruction of their farmlands caused by herders and their cattle."

