INEC challenges court ruling voiding its timetable for party primaries ahead of 2027 elections

Federal High Court ruled INEC lacks authority to dictate political party nomination timelines

Legal battle continues as INEC files appeal amidst uncertainty for upcoming election preparations

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally challenged a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that voided the commission’s timelines for political party primaries and candidate nomination ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC filed a notice of appeal alongside an application seeking a stay of execution of the judgement delivered by the lower court.

INEC Takes Action After Court Delivered Judgement on Altering 2027 Election Timetable

Source: Twitter

Court had struck down INEC timetable powers

The disputed ruling was delivered last Wednesday by Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, who held that INEC does not have the authority to dictate timelines for party primaries.

The court ruled that provisions of the Electoral Act cited by INEC did not extend to regulating when political parties must conduct their internal nomination processes, Vnguard reported.

In the judgement, the court stated that INEC cannot “fix or prescribe the timetable within which political parties may conduct their primary elections for the purpose of nominating candidates for the 2027 general elections”.

INEC cites multiple grounds for appeal

In its appeal filed through counsel Alex Izinyon, INEC argued that the trial court failed to properly determine key jurisdictional issues raised in the suit, which it described as hypothetical and academic in nature.

The commission further maintained that Sections 29, 82, and 84 of the Electoral Act, 2026 were wrongly interpreted by the court in a narrow and restrictive manner, The Cable reported.

INEC also contended that the court misapplied legal provisions, including Section 151 of the Electoral Act, 2026, which it said ought to have been considered in determining the scope of its regulatory powers.

Election timetable dispute remains unresolved

The legal battle comes amid ongoing preparations for the 2027 general elections, where INEC had earlier set deadlines for party registers, primaries, withdrawals and substitutions of candidates.

With the appeal now filed, the implementation of the contested judgement remains uncertain as parties await the next ruling from the appellate court.

Fresh allegation against INEC chair emerges

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Onitsha-based legal luminary, Chief (Barr.) Ben Uzuegbu (SAN) has raised fresh allegations against the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan. He also expressed doubt over the commission’s ability to conduct credible elections in 2027.

Calls have intensified from Nigerians across different walks of life for the INEC boss to resign. The demands stem from allegations of partisan bias, conflict of interest, and controversial commission decisions on political party disputes.

Source: Legit.ng