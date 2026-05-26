The United States carried out fresh strikes on missile facilities and vessels near Bandar Abbas as tensions with Iran continued despite an active ceasefire

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said diplomatic talks with Tehran were still ongoing, although both sides admitted a final agreement had not been reached

Negotiations reportedly focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, extending the ceasefire and addressing concerns surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme

Fresh military strikes by the United States have hit southern Iran, with Washington saying the operation targeted missile facilities and vessels allegedly preparing to deploy naval mines near the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command described the attacks as defensive measures aimed at protecting American personnel in the region. Officials said the action was taken during an already fragile ceasefire involving the United States and Iran.

Strait of Hormuz's waterway remains a key route for global crude exports. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Central Command spokesperson Capt Tim Hawkins said the US military “continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire,” BBC reported.

What triggered latest US military action?

The strikes reportedly focused on areas close to Bandar Abbas, a strategic Iranian port city that hosts a major naval base along the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media earlier reported explosions in the area, though Tehran has yet to issue an official response to the American operation.

The latest development comes as diplomatic discussions between both countries continue behind closed doors. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqai acknowledged that negotiations had produced progress on several matters but cautioned against expectations of a quick breakthrough.

“It is correct to say that we have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the issues under discussion... But to say that this means the signing of an agreement is imminent - no-one can make such a claim.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio maintained that diplomacy remained possible despite the renewed military action. Speaking during a visit to India, Rubio pointed to ongoing talks involving Iranian officials and Qatar’s leadership.

Marco Rubio spoke about ongoing negotiations during an official visit to India. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

“We'll see if we can make progress. I think it's a lot of talking back and forth going on about specific language in the initial document, so it'll take a few days,” Rubio said.

Can ceasefire talks still survive?

Rubio also repeated President Donald Trump’s position on negotiations with Tehran.

“He's either going to make a good deal or no deal,” Rubio said.

The secretary of state later defended Washington’s stance on maritime security in the Gulf region.

“The straits have to be open. They're going to be open one way or the other, so they need to be open. What's happening there is unlawful, it's illegal, it's unsustainable for the world, it's unacceptable.”

Diplomatic discussions reportedly include proposals for a 60-day ceasefire extension, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and broader negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme.

American intelligence agencies also believe Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei remains in hiding after suffering injuries during an earlier Israeli strike that killed his father. US media reports say communication challenges with Iranian envoys have slowed the pace of negotiations.

Trump: I don't care about international law

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Donald Trump dismissed the need to follow international law as his administration presses forward with a series of forceful foreign policy actions, including a military operation in Venezuela.

Speaking to The New York Times, the United States president said only his personal judgement would restrain his conduct.

Source: Legit.ng