The Nigerian Army has eliminated a prominent bandit commander, Kachalla Kallamu, during a coordinated operation in Sabon Birnin Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

Security sources confirmed the development on Tuesday, December 9, and described it as one of the biggest breakthroughs recorded recently against criminal networks in the region.

The downed terrorist is a known confidant of Bello Turji.

Kallamu, known as a close ally of the notorious warlord Bello Turji, was taken down by troops of the 8 Division with support from local vigilantes. The operation occurred in the early hours of Monday, December 8, around Karawa village.

Army records major blow against bandit networks

Sources disclosed that Kallamu was killed alongside a key logistics supplier linked to Turji. Both men had long terrorised communities across Garin Idi and surrounding locations.

Residents said the commander had only recently resurfaced after fleeing a previous military assault in June 2025.

Officials in Sokoto welcomed the success. The special adviser to Governor Ahmad Aliyu on security matters, retired Colonel Ahmad Usman, had earlier praised the army for similar gains in recent weeks. He said troops foiled an ambush on traders travelling from Tarah to a weekly market.

He noted that:

"the swift response, professionalism, and courage displayed by our military personnel averted what could have been a tragic incident and once again reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the lives and property of our people.”

Troops of the 8 Division were decisive during the operation that neutralised Kachalla Kallamu in Sabon Birni.

Troops recover weapons after fierce gunfight

Residents told reporters that soldiers stationed in Kurawa near Kwanan Kimbo engaged the terrorists in an intense firefight on Monday.

They said the bandits later retreated across a stream after suffering heavy casualties. Nine bodies were reportedly seen in the immediate area and four more were discovered in nearby bushes.

The army recovered eight AK-47 rifles and a large quantity of ammunition. A military source said the operation was part of Operation Fansan Yamma and confirmed that no soldier was injured. According to him, the terrorists “suffered heavy defeat” during the encounter.

Local vigilance groups and troops also confronted bandits who attacked Gatawa community. The attackers were overpowered and forced to abandon their position. Villagers in Karawa and neighbouring settlements expressed relief and appealed for continuous operations to restore full safety.

Aminu Boza, the lawmaker representing Sabon Birni in the state assembly, said at least nine bodies believed to be those of the terrorists had been sighted. He noted that search efforts were ongoing.

