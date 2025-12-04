Troops of 6 Brigade destroyed multiple bandits’ camps across Takum after advancing into mountainous hideouts under Operation Zafin Wuta

Two armed men were neutralised during a firefight in Karim Lamido, and an AK 47 rifle with ammunition was recovered

Brigade Commander Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa commended the troops and reaffirmed the Army’s resolve to sustain pressure on criminal networks in Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have intensified coordinated operations across several parts of Taraba State, recording new breakthroughs against armed groups responsible for attacks and disruptions in the region.

The latest push followed fresh intelligence pointing to the presence of criminal elements across communities in Takum Local Government Area.

Troops advancing into mountainous hideouts during the clearance operation in Takum.

Source: Twitter

In a statement on its official X account on Thursday, it was narrated that soldiers deployed under Operation Zafin Wuta advanced into Shiid, Agia and Tyozua where several camps were discovered and destroyed after the occupants fled.

The troops combed the area before demolishing the hideouts which the criminals had repeatedly boasted were unreachable by security forces.

During the movement into Tyozua, armed men attempted to slow the soldiers by setting fire to a wooden bridge. The obstruction failed and the troops continued the advance until the fleeing fighters crossed the power line towards neighbouring Benue State. A suspect identified as Dahiru Maigari was arrested during the follow-up search. He is undergoing initial questioning.

Fighting patrol counters surprise attack

Another operation unfolded around Karim Lamido two days later during a patrol aimed at disrupting the movement of bandits regrouping in the area. While approaching Usmanu, the troops came under fire from gunmen concealed near Wudompi Community.

The soldiers returned fire and neutralised two attackers. A search of the scene led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle and twenty one rounds of ammunition. No soldier was injured.

Troops believe the gunmen were members of a faction known for recent attempts to reassemble within the area. Security remained stable after the incident and patrols have continued to deter renewed activities.

Brigade commander hails operational momentum

Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, Commander 6 Brigade and Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke, commended the personnel for their conduct during the series of missions. He said the operations proved that no terrain was beyond the reach of the Army.

He also assured communities across Taraba that the Brigade would maintain pressure on criminal groups until the region is secure.

The Army reaffirmed its commitment to sustained operations across the state. It encouraged residents to remain cooperative as security agencies work to dismantle remaining networks of armed groups.

3 secret hideouts terrorists are comfortably situated

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum had urged the military high command to launch a fully coordinated offensive across the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts. He delivered the message while hosting the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a visit to Maiduguri.

Zulum said the current security gains will not hold unless the armed forces confront the entrenched cells around the Lake Chad islands.

Source: Legit.ng