A tragic boat accident in Yobe State claimed 25 lives, with 14 passengers still missing

The canoe, carrying 52 people from Jigawa to Yobe, capsized mid-journey on Saturday evening

Rescue teams and local volunteers continued search operations as families mourned the devastating loss

At least 25 people were confirmed dead and 14 others declared missing after a canoe accident in Yobe State.

The tragic incident occurred at about 7:48pm on Saturday in Nguru Local Government Area when a canoe carrying passengers capsized mid-journey.

Canoe capsized with 52 passengers

Reports indicated that the canoe was conveying 52 passengers from Adiyani town in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State to Garbi town in Nguru LGA of Yobe State. Sources said the victims were returning from Adiyani town, where they had engaged in fishing, farming and other local business activities, before the vessel overturned.

A source explained:

“The boat was conveying 52 passengers. So far 25 have been confirmed dead. So far, 13 passengers have been successfully rescued, while 14 others are still missing.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with security agencies, emergency responders, and local community volunteers working tirelessly to locate the missing passengers and recover bodies.”

The Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), Dr Goje Muhammad, confirmed the accident. He stated that search and rescue teams from Bade and Nguru Local Government Areas had been dispatched to support efforts already underway.

Governor Buni condoles families of victims

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, in a statement signed by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Muhammad, expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

He described the tragedy as a monumental loss to the families and the state.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the shocking and devastating news of the boat mishap in Nguru Local Government Area which claimed 25 lives, with 14 others still missing and 13 rescued.”

The governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and directed that those rescued should receive medical treatment.

“I pray more survivors will be rescued to join their families,” Buni prayed.

Governor Buni further directed the State Emergency Management Agency, the Fire Service and the Nguru LGA to mobilise additional rescue missions to intensify the search for those still missing.

