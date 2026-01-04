Armed men suspected to be bandits from Kainji Lake National Park stormed Kasuwan Daji market in Demo village, leaving devastation in their wake

The attack on Saturday, January 3, 2026, claimed the lives of 30 villagers, with scores abducted and the market set ablaze

Police confirmed the incident, saying a joint security team had visited the scene and rescue efforts were underway

Armed men suspected to be marauding bandits operating from the Kainji Lake National Park reportedly attacked Kasuwan Daji market in Demo village, Kabe District, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, January 3, 2026, left at least 30 villagers dead and many others abducted.

Witnesses said the assailants stormed the market through Kabe, setting it ablaze and shooting at traders and residents.

The attackers were also reported to have looted food items and other wares before forcing several villagers into the forest paths leading to the expansive Kainji Lake National Park.

Police confirm bandit attack in Niger state

Confirming the incident in a statement on Sunday, January 4, 2026, the Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said a joint security team had visited the scene. He explained that efforts were ongoing to rescue those kidnapped.

Abiodun, a Superintendent of Police, stated:

“On 03/01/2026 at about 9 p.m., information received revealed that at about 4:30 p.m. of the same date, suspected bandits from the National Park forest along Kabe District invaded Kasuwan Daji, located at Demo village via Kabe, burnt the market, looted shops, and carted away food items.”

He added:

“On 04/01/2026 at about 8 a.m., a report indicated that a joint security team visited the scene, and over 30 victims lost their lives during the attack. Some persons were also kidnapped. Efforts are ongoing to rescue the kidnapped victims. Further developments will be communicated.”

Security response underway

The police confirmed that security forces were working to track the attackers and rescue those taken into the forest. The attack has raised fresh concerns about the growing insecurity in Niger State and the use of Kainji Lake National Park as a hideout by armed groups.

This latest incident highlights the vulnerability of rural communities in the region, where markets often serve as central points for trade and social life.

