Chelsea is set to walk away from a lot of money for failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season

The Blues finished 10th with the final-day loss 2-1 to Sunderland, ruling them out of any European competitions

This would deal a big blow to the club’s transfer plans and have financial implications for the owners next season

Chelsea is set to walk away from a lot of money after failing to qualify for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League.

The Blues’ disastrous season saw them finish 10th in the Premier League, thus meaning that they will not take part in any UEFA competition next season.

Chelsea players before their 2-1 loss to Sunderland. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea had two opportunities to qualify for a European spot, which was to beat Manchester City to win the FA Cup or beat Sunderland on the final day.

These would have earned them a spot in the Europa League and Conference League, respectively, but they lost both matches, ending their season in misery.

Chelsea’s season capitulated in January after Enzo Maresca resigned; the team sat fifth when the manager departed, and Liam Rosenior and Calum McFarlane plunged it further.

Xabi Alonso will take over from July 1, 2026, with no European football, which many believe will help him spend more time instilling his ideas at Cobham.

Chelsea’s financial hit next season

According to The Athletic, Chelsea’s finances will take a major hit next season over their failure to qualify for Europe, particularly the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues’ Round of 16 elimination in the Champions League after an 8-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain earned them an estimated £80 million.

In contrast, their 2019 Europa League win generated £40.8 million, while their Conference League win in 2025 generated £18.3 million, underlining the difference in all competitions.

However, the Blues will receive nothing from UEFA next season, and their sponsorship payments could also be impacted by the lack of European football.

Chelsea, since BlueCo took over, have not had a permanent front-of-shirt sponsor, signing temporary deals every season, and a lack of European football could affect getting a lucrative deal in the region of £60 million per year, which the owner targets.

Enzo Fernandez could leave Chelsea over lack of Champions League football next season. Photo by Chelsea FC.

Source: Getty Images

Most Chelsea players are on incentivised wages, and will have their salaries reduced because of the failure to qualify for Champions League next season, but that club’s wage bill would still be over £300 million.

It was reported this season that the club was losing about £600,000 per day since BlueCo took over, and it could further increase, culminating in losing over £100 million from failing to qualify for Europe this season.

McFarlane sends message to Chelsea fans

Legit.ng previously reported that Calum McFarlane sent an emotional message to Chelsea fans after failing to qualify for European football on the final day.

McFarlane, who had two stints last season as the interim coach, admitted that he feels sorry for the fans for failing to give them what they wanted.

Source: Legit.ng