A University of Ibadan law freshman has opened up about his experiences, observations and the demands of being a year one student

According to the law student, when he picked UI during his Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam registration, people told him that he had selected a home of giants

He stated that it was when he got to campus that he understood what senior colleagues meant by “You will see shege, and you will shine”

Jeziel Loko, a law student at the University of Ibadan, has shared his experiences as a freshman at the prestigious Nigerian tertiary institution.

In a lengthy LinkedIn post in March, the young man revealed that during his JAMB registration, he was told that he picked the home of giants as his choice.

A University of Ibadan law student gives his view of his tertiary institution. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Jeziel Loko

Source: UGC

UI fresher shares his observations and experiences

Jeziel, in his LinkedIn post, added that he confirmed what people said about UI three weeks into his undergraduate studies.

According to him, he soon understood what his senior colleagues meant by “You will see shege, and you will shine.”

Jeziel reflected on his hostel experiences, campus life and the academic rigours of the institution.

The young man stressed the demands of being a fresher, which include courage, discipline, and determination.

His LinkedIn post read:

"When I registered for my JAMB exams, people said I hadn’t just chosen a university—I had chosen a home of giants. At the time, it sounded like a lofty cliché. Three weeks into the University of Ibadan, it feels like prophecy.

"The journey began with exams that tested more than knowledge. UTME demanded sacrifice—I missed my valedictory service to prepare. Passing felt like victory, but Post-UTME brought thousands of competitors, all striving to rise above. Success here isn’t given; it’s earned.

"Resumption revealed the campus reality. Stepping onto grounds alive with energy, I understood what seniors meant when they said, “You will see shege, and you will shine.” Hostels tested adaptability: no electric kettles or hot plates; stoves became our lifeline. Registration taught patience and discipline—queues forming hours before dawn were lessons in survival. Every small trial was a glimpse of the rigor this university demands.

"Tradition paints campus life with laughter and humility. The “Baptism,” where freshers are soaked by seniors, is optional but unforgettable, forging bonds beyond words.

"Academically, the University of Ibadan never rests. Lecture halls fill early, nights buzz with study, and quiet competition drives excellence. Eighty percent of UITES are scholars, their dedication visible in midnight lamps and focused eyes. Mediocrity has no home here. Early lectures, long walks, and last-minute cancellations test patience, shaping resilience.

"Friendship is a guiding light. In the Faculty of Law, peers like Adebayo, Heritage, Ezekiel, David, Abdulraouf, Ire, and Mercy push me to excel. David wakes me early to explain lessons, reflecting the selfless spirit of this community.

"Being a fresher demands courage, discipline, and determination. Every lecture, trek, and night of study chisels a stronger self. In just three weeks, the University of Ibadan has shown me joy, stress, frustration, and triumph. “Home of giants” is no longer metaphor; it is a challenge, a standard, a promise. Here, greatness isn’t given—it is earned. And I have chosen to rise."

A University of Ibadan law fresher opens up about his observations on campus and hostel life. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Jeziel Loko

Source: UGC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan law graduate who bagged a second class upper degree had begun a tech career.

Lady bags first-class in law at UI

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan law graduate who bagged a first-class degree had shared her story.

Fatihat, in a Facebook post, revealed that she sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) twice and was even denied admission the first time, despite having a score of 291.

She recounted how she transferred to law in her second year at the university, noting that studying law at UI was intense. Fatihat, a fashion designer and beauty consultant, added that the law studies stretched and tested her, but she was determined and maintained a first-class grade point average (GPA) at every level.

Source: Legit.ng