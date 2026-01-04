Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered security agencies to hunt down the terrorists who attacked and killed people at Kasuwan Daji market in Niger State.

Legit.ng reports that armed bandits killed over 30 people, kidnapped many, and set the market ablaze.

Tinubu ordered the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest the terrorists.

The President said the security operatives must ensure that the terrorists are swiftly brought to justice.

He also directed security agencies to rescue all the abducted victims urgently.

This was contained in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, on Sunday, January 4, 2026, via his X handle @aonanuga1956.

According to the statement, the terrorists are suspected to be fleeing from Sokoto and Zamfara States following the United States' air strike on Christmas Eve.

"These terrorists have tested the resolve of our country and its people. They must, therefore, face the full consequences of their criminal actions. No matter who they are or what their intent is, they must be hunted down. They, and all those who aid, abet, or enable them in any form, will be caught and brought to justice."

Tinubu sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the people, and the Niger State Government.

President Tinubu said security agencies have been ordered to intensify operations around vulnerable communities,

He said communities near the forests have served as hideouts for criminal elements.

Source: Legit.ng