Nigerian Army troops, acting on a tip - off , successfully repelled a major bandit attack on the Shanono community in Kano state after a heavy firefight

The security forces neutralised 19 bandits but suffered the loss of soldiers and a local vigilante member during the operation

While residents expressed relief and gratitude, the attack has left the community in a state of mourning for the fallen

A tense calm has returned to the Shanono community of Kano state on Monday, October 9, after troops of the Nigerian Army repelled a major attack by bandits, leaving residents in a mix of relief and mourning.

Findings by Legit.ng revealed that the successful intervention by troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation MESA, followed a tip-off about the movement of the armed bandits, thereby averting a potential massacre.

An official statement from the Nigerian Army confirmed that credible intelligence was received around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 1, indicating that bandits were advancing on the areas of Unguwan Tudu, Unguwan Tsamiya, and Goron Dutse.

In a statement posted on the army's official X handle, the Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade, Babatunde Zubairu, said the troops of 3 Brigade, supported by other security agencies, raided the bandits and pushed them out of Shanono, resulting in a heavy firefight.

The military high command confirmed that 19 bandits were neutralised during the exchange.

However, the victory came at a cost, with two soldiers and one member of a local vigilante group paying the supreme price.

Community members speak after foiled attack

For residents, the news of the foiled attack brought a wave of relief, tempered by grief for the fallen heroes and the persistent security threat.

“We heard the gunshots, and it was like my heart stopped. We all hid inside the house, my children were crying. We were just waiting for the worst.”

“When the sounds stopped and we learned the soldiers had pushed them back, I cried tears of joy. We owe them our lives,” recalled Malama Fatima Aliyu, a mother of three.

The sentiment was echoed by a community elder, Malam Aminu Sani:

“The fear was everywhere. You hear stories of what these bandits do in other villages is all about killings, kidnappings, and you think you are next.”

“We are grateful to the soldiers who came to our rescue. But we also mourn the brave soldiers and our vigilante brother. It is a sad day, but it could have been a tragic one for all of us.”

Another resident, Adamu Usman, a trader in shanono, spoke of the collective anxiety.

“I am happy to tell you that the relief we feel now is heavy. You can see people are still nervous, talking in low tones. But the fact that the army acted on a tip-off and came so quickly gives us hope. It shows they are listening.”

The Commander of the 3 Brigade, General Ahmed Tukur, was quoted in the statement as assuring citizens of the military’s continued commitment, in collaboration with other security agencies, to maintaining peace and security in the state.

The army statement concluded by noting that further operations are ongoing to protect vulnerable communities, while urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security forces.

