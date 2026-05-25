Israel DMW has replied after reality star Phyna publicly questioned his manhood during a heated online exchange

Their clash began after Israel commented on Phyna’s ongoing controversy involving social media activist VDM

Israel defended himself online, saying Nigerians are quick to judge public figures who choose marriage over baby mama drama

Isreal DMW, a media aide to singer Davido, has broken his silence after reality TV star Phyna made a strong statement about his manhood during an online clash.

The drama reportedly began after Phyna’s ongoing social media dispute involving activist VeryDarkMan.

Israel DMW replies Phyna over impotency claims. Photos: Phyna/Israel DME.

Source: Instagram

Phyna had alleged, alongside screenshots shared online, that VeryDarkMan once asked her to sleep with him.

As the conversation gained attention online, Israel DMW joined in with a remark about Phyna’s private area.

The comment immediately drew criticism and quickly escalated tensions.

During a livestream, Phyna angrily addressed Israel’s remarks and fired back with a personal response.

According to clips circulating online, she questioned his manhood and mocked him for not having children.

The reality star’s statement quickly became a major topic online, with fans debating both sides of the argument.

Reacting via Instagram, Israel defended himself and addressed the comments directly.

According to him, Nigerians are quick to attach labels to public figures who choose to be legally married and avoid having children with multiple women.

He wrote:

“You automatically become impotent in Nigeria, as a public figure who has chosen to be legally married to one wife with kids from one woman, and not the babymama wahala.”

Israel DMW takes action against impostor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel DMW recently moved against a Twitter (X) account impersonating him.

He raised an alarm after discovering that the fake account had even been verified by the platform, which left him worried about possible damage to his reputation.

The celebrity aide took to Instagram to share a screenshot of one of the tweets from the impersonator.

Read his post below:

Netizens react to Israel DMW's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@odianosen_anthony stated:

"We are facing alot in this country already please let me kind to one another we don't even know what the other person is going though please Nigeria will love"

@official_mizz_didi noted:

"She is beautiful and who are you to mock Gods creation…. If e easy create your own…… Odey people"

@officialjoyonoriode shared:

"Rest, phyna is a beautiful girl. No let filter girl confuse you. 😂 This is a real beauty right here"

@beauty_qweeny wrote:

"Israel you are a big fool for involving yourself in this saga. You go explain tire no evidence"

@maxwell_akan wrote:

"Israel I love so much pls can you withdraw yourself from this issues and use the same energy in talking about the insecurities in our dear country"

Israel DMW says Nigerians are quick to judge public figures who choose marriage over baby mama drama. Photos: Israel DMW.

Source: Instagram

Israel DMW consoles Davido after Grammy loss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Israel DMW reassured fans following Davido's defeat at the 2026 Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 1st in Los Angeles.

The Nigerian music star missed out on the Best African Music Performance category as South African singer Tyla won with her track Push 2 Start, beating Davido's With You featuring Omah Lay, alongside other top contenders.

Israel DMW explained that Davido's reputation as a hitmaker remains untouched, promising supporters that they would continue to enjoy the singer's sweet sounds regardless of the Grammy setback.

Source: Legit.ng