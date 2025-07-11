The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attached to Operation Fansan Yamma has carried out a major offensive against terrorists operating along the Zamfara, Kebbi axis

NAF airstrikes bombed the convoy of the terrorists who were planning to carry out a massive attack in some parts of Zamfara, Kebbi states

The Nigerian Air Force, Ehimen Ejodame, confirmed this in a statement and shared photos of NAF's successful operation

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attached to Operation Fansan Yamma have bombed terrorists near Yarbuga in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

The terrorists, reportedly moving in a convoy with the mission of carrying out massive attacks in some parts of Zamfara and Kebbi states, were overrun by NAF airstrikes.

As reported by Daily Trust, the airstrikes hit the terrorists when real-time intelligence revealed the movement of close to 150 motorcycles in batches, each carrying about two armed terrorists.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Ehimen Ejodame, confirmed this on Thursday, July 10, via a statement.

He noted that some of the terrorists, who tried to escape, were seen fleeing on foot and motorcycles, adding that as air assets maintained persistent overwatch and executed follow-up strikes.

Ejodame, an Air Commodore, explained that the airstrikes effectively disrupted the enemy’s withdrawal routes on Wednesday, July 9, when the operation was carried out before ground troops conducted a follow-up exploit mission to Yarbuga village on Thursday morning.

He said:

“In a major offensive under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, the Nigerian Air Force neutralised scores of armed bandits in a series of precision airstrikes conducted on 9 July 2025, targeting a migrating convoy along the Kebbi–Zamfara axis.

“The strikes were based on real-time intelligence, which revealed the movement of close to 150 motorcycles in batches, each carrying about 2 armed terrorists near Yarbuga in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.”

Speaking further, the senior military officer added that the operation underscored the NAF’s unwavering commitment to protecting civilian lives, and deny terrorists freedom of action across the country.

NAF airstrikes bomb bandits to death in Zamfara

Recall that several armed bandits terrorising the people were bombed to death in the Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state.

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) traced the bandits to a mountainous area before releasing the bomb on them.

A counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, said the bandits were suspected to be relatives of notorious bandit kingpin, Ado Aliero.

NAF foils terror attacks in Borno

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy was averted as officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) foiled terrorist attacks in Borno state.

The NAF airstrikes destroyed Boko Haram hideouts located at Tumbumma Baba and Chiralia in the Southern Tumbuns area of the northeast state.

The NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the hideouts were destroyed shortly before the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Military airstrikes kill several people in Zamfara

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that an airstrike in Kakindawa village, Maradun LGA, reportedly killed 16 people, including vigilantes mobilized to counter bandits.

Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi of Operation Fansan Yamma confirmed an investigation is ongoing to clarify the circumstances of the strike.

Previous airstrikes in Zamfara targeted bandits, but the latest incident raises concerns about civilian casualties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng