Offa Local Government Chairman addresses residents after explosions at Praying Ground near US airstrike

Security agencies secure area as investigations into suspected ordnance-related blasts continue

Residents urged to rely on official sources and avoid spreading unverified information

The Executive Chairman of Offa Local Government, Hon. Suleiman Olatunji Omituntun, has addressed residents following a series of explosions at Offa Yidi Praying Ground, occurring just hours after a US airstrike was carried out in northern Nigeria.

The incident, suspected to be ordnance-related, prompted an immediate response from local security agencies, who have cordoned off the area as investigations continue.

Breaking: Kwara LGA Chairman Speaks as Explosions Hit Community Hours After US Airstrike in Nigeria

Source: Original

“I have personally visited the site to assess the situation firsthand. Our priority is the safety and well-being of our residents," Omituntun said on Thursday, December 25.

Area cordoned off as investigation continues

Security agencies quickly secured the affected precinct to prevent further risks and to examine the cause of the explosions. The exact nature and source of the blasts remain under investigation.

“We urge all residents to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding while authorities carry out their duties,” the chairman added.

Residents advised to rely on official sources

The Offa LGA leadership cautioned citizens against spreading unverified information that could incite panic. Residents are being encouraged to consult only credible and official channels for updates.

“It is important that people verify information before sharing it,” Omituntun said. “False reports can heighten fear unnecessarily.”

LG chairman pledges continued support

Omituntun reassured the community that the local government would remain fully committed to public safety and continue collaborating with relevant authorities until the investigation is complete.

“Further official updates will be provided once verified information is available. We are determined to ensure that Offa remains safe and secure for all residents," he said.

The timing of the explosions, shortly after US military action in northern Nigeria, has raised questions among residents, though authorities emphasised that no direct connection has yet been established.

Bomb blast rocks Maiduguri

Previously, Legit.ng reported that suspected Boko Haram insurgents have detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a Juma’at Mosque in Gamboru Ward, around the Customs area in the heart of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, December 24, while Muslim worshippers were preparing to observe the Maghrib (the sunset) prayer.

Daso explained that the police recovered remnants believed to be from a self-murder vest and also obtained eyewitness accounts, adding that investigations are still ongoing to determine the precise cause and circumstances of the attack.

Source: Legit.ng