FCT, Abuja - The United States Embassy in Abuja has issued a security advisory to American citizens in Nigeria.

The alarm is coming amid announcements of planned demonstrations linked to International Quds Day on Friday, 13 March 2026.

According to the notice, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has indicated plans to hold marches in Abuja and other cities across the country.

The Embassy cautioned that even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can become tense quickly.

“Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate quickly,” the Embassy stated in its advisory.

US warns: Stay indoors during planned march

The Embassy strongly advised US citizens to remain at home from 1:30 pm on Friday and for the rest of the day as a precautionary measure. It also urged them to avoid areas where gatherings may take place.

“The Embassy strongly recommends that all U.S. citizens remain in their residences on Friday, March 13, beginning at 1:30 pm and through the remainder of the day,” the statement read.

Authorities in Nigeria are expected to implement heightened security arrangements, including possible road closures, traffic diversions and increased police deployment in areas where demonstrations occur.

The advisory noted that past IMN-related demonstrations have sometimes resulted in violent confrontations with security forces, prompting the Embassy to raise concerns about potential risks during the upcoming events.

US officials encouraged citizens to avoid crowds, monitor local news for updates, and maintain awareness of their surroundings. They were also advised to review personal safety plans and ensure travel documents were current and accessible.

Consular services remain operational

Despite the advisory, the Embassy confirmed that its Consular Sections in Abuja and Lagos remain open. Citizens were encouraged to follow official channels for further updates.

The Embassy in Abuja is located at Plot 1075 Diplomatic Drive, Central District Area, while the Consulate General in Lagos operates from 2 Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island. Contact details and emergency numbers were also provided for assistance.

The US Department of State reiterated that citizens should have contingency plans in place that do not rely on government assistance in case of emergencies.

Abuja: Shi'ites deny any planned attack on American citizens

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), widely known as the Shiite movement, has rejected claims that it is planning attacks on American citizens or institutions in the country, insisting that its activities remain peaceful and lawful.

The group made the clarification on Wednesday in Abuja amid heightened security concerns following a warning issued by the United States Embassy in Nigeria. The US Embassy had earlier issued a security advisory cautioning American citizens about a possible threat targeting diplomatic facilities and institutions connected to the United States in Nigeria.

