A graduate of the Federal University, Otuoke, was shot dead in Bayelsa state during a suspected clash between rival cult groups

Sources said the victim was not the intended target but was attacked after gunmen failed to locate the person they were after

The police confirmed the killing and said a discreet investigation had been launched to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident

Otuoke, Bayelsa - A graduate of the Federal University, Otuoke (FUO), Bayelsa state, has been shot dead in what is suspected to be a cult-related clash involving rival groups.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, reportedly involved members of the Neo Black Movement (Black Axe) and Vikings (DNKI).

The deceased, identified simply as Mark, was said to have been shot in the stomach during the attack.

Graduate Allegedly Not Target of Attack

A source within the institution told the Vanguard that Mark was not the primary target of the attack, but was shot after the assailants failed to locate the person they were allegedly after.

“These armed boys did not see their target and later saw Mark and shot him,” the source said.

The source added that the attackers were believed to be Black Axe hitmen.

Attempt to save him ended in tragedy

Friends and sympathisers reportedly rushed the injured graduate to a hospital for urgent medical attention.

However, the effort failed after the vehicle conveying him was involved in an accident.

According to the source, the vehicle hit a speed bump along the way, leading to a crash that further worsened the situation

“He would have survived, but while his friends were rushing him to the hospital, their vehicle hit a speed bump and had an accident,” the source added.

Friends describe victim as calm, nonviolent

Several friends described the deceased as calm, friendly, and non-confrontational, saying he was not known for violence or trouble.

They claimed Mark focused mainly on making money and avoided cult-related activities.

“Other friends said they never even knew he was a cultist because he often advised them against cultism,” the source said.

Bayelsa State Police Command confirmed the killing university graduate in a suspected cult clash.

It was further alleged that some Vikings members had earlier warned Mark to leave the area, but he reportedly stayed because of his girlfriend.

Police confirm incident

When contacted, the Bayelsa state Police Command confirmed the killing.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Musa Mohammed, said security operatives have launched a discreet and thorough investigation into the incident.

“The incident has been confirmed, and the police are conducting a discreet and thorough investigation,” Mohammed told Sunday Vanguard.

