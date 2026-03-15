Iran's Revolutionary Guards have vowed to 'pursue and kill' Israeli PM Netanyahu amidst escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict

The IRGC has arrested at least 20 people in Iran for alleged cooperation with Israel during the ongoing hostilities

Recall that the US-Israeli strikes resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, on Saturday, February 28

Tehran, Iran - The United States-Israeli war against Iran has continued to escalate as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) vows to "pursue and kill" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The IRGC made the vow on Sunday, March 15, according to a report by the AFP.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards vow to kill Israeli PM, Netanyahu. Photo credit: GIL COHEN-MAGEN/POOL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

“If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” Channels TV reported the Guards as posting on their website, Sepah News.

The US-Israel vs Iran conflict began on Saturday, February 28. The US-Israeli strikes have killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, among other casualties.

Iran arrests 20 for working with Israel

Iranian authorities also said they have arrested at least 20 people in the country’s northwest on suspicion of cooperating with Israel, local media reported on Sunday, more than two weeks into the Middle East war.

Legit.ng gathers that the arrests took place during raids on networks linked to Israel in the West Azerbaijan province, the Fars news agency said, quoting provincial prosecutor Hossein Majidi.

“Twenty people were arrested and detained” after they were found to be “sending details of military, law enforcement and security locations to the Zionist enemy”, it added.

Was Israeli PM Netanyahu killed in drone airstrike?

Earlier, a viral post on X claimed that Israel’s Prime Minister, Netanyahu, had been killed in a drone strike. The claim quickly gained traction, racking up nearly a million views and thousands of interactions as it spread across the platform.

However, fact-checks have since debunked the claim, with credible sources confirming that Netanyahu is alive and still serving as Israel’s prime minister.

"The claim that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was killed by an Iranian drone strike inside his residence is false. According to the provided information, a drone strike was launched toward Netanyahu's house in 2024, but it did not result in any casualties. The drone crashed into a building, and Netanyahu and his wife were not present at the time of the incident," MyAIFact-check tool stated following Legit.ng's search.

Iran's new supreme leader threatens Trump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, said that the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping channel, will continue to remain closed in his first statement since succeeding his father.

Since assuming office, the new Ayatollah has not appeared in public, prompting concerns in some quarters. However, a statement associated with him stated that the Islamic Republic will "avenge the blood of Iranians" who have been killed by the United States.

Several attacks have been launched on cargo ships in the Gulf, with Iran accused of orchestrating them. It was reported that two tankers were hit around Iran, and a container ship was struck around the UAE. State media reported that Iranian forces were behind at least one of the strikes.

Source: Legit.ng