Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Maiduguri, Borno State - Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a Juma’at Mosque in Gamboru Ward, around the Customs area in the heart of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

According to Channels TV, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening, December 24, while Muslim worshippers were preparing to observe the Maghrib (the sunset) prayer.

Explosion shakes a mosque in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Deadly explosion in Borno

