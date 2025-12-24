Breaking: Many Feared Dead as Bomb Blast Rocks Maiduguri, Borno State, Video Trends
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.
Maiduguri, Borno State - Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a Juma’at Mosque in Gamboru Ward, around the Customs area in the heart of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.
According to Channels TV, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening, December 24, while Muslim worshippers were preparing to observe the Maghrib (the sunset) prayer.
Deadly explosion in Borno
Vanguard also noted the sad update.
The trending video showing the aftermath of the attack can be viewed below:
More to come...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.