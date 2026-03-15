Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has reacted to the performance of his team following their 1-1 draw against West Ham on Saturday, March 14

Spanish player Bernanrdo Silva gave the visitors the lead, before Konstantinos Mavropanos equalised four minutes later

The Citizens dropped two valuable points on the road, as Arsenal top the EPL table with nine points

Pep Guardiola has reacted to Manchester City's 1-1 draw against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday, March 14.

The Citizens are now nine points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, who beat Everton 2-0 with late goals coming from Viktor Gyokeres and 16-year-old Max Dowman.

Manchester City dominated the early minutes of the encounter, completing 94 passes to West Ham's seven. Erling Haaland got the first opportunity, as he failed to convert Rayan Ait Nouri's cross.

City took the lead in the 31st minute when Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush fed Silva down the left.

Bernardo Silva scored Manchester City's only goal against West Ham in the Premier League. Photo by: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

The Portuguese playmaker appeared to be attempting to loft the ball towards Haaland, but instead his miscued cross turned into a superb, delicate chip over stunned Hammers goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Four minutes later, Konstantinos Mavropanos scored the equaliser after connecting to Jarrod Bowen's corner kick, after City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma mistimed his jump.

The visitors had the chance of taking the lead before the end of the first half, as Antoine Semenyo dragged his effort wide.

In the second half, substitute Rayan Cherki's first touch almost produced a goal from Haaland, but the Norwegian's low drive was turned around a post by Hermansen.

Haaland's frustrating evening was summed up when Doku found him in front of goal, 12 yards out, with the striker totally miscuing his first-time shot.

West Ham goalkeeper Hermansen then tipped a Tijjani Reijnders effort and Marc Guehi skied a late chance as West Ham held out to do their London neighbours, and themselves, a massive favour.

Haaland has scored 11 times against West Ham, but failed to find the back of the net this time around, per ESPN.

Guardiola reacts to draw vs West Ham

Pep Guardiola said missed opportunities have cost his team valuable points this season following their draw against West Ham United.

According to Sky Sports, the former Bayern Munich manager insisted that the title race is still not over.

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola believes his players are finding it difficult to score goals. Photo by: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

He also expressed frustration over Manchester City’s inability to convert chances into goals in recent matches. Guardiola said:

“Football is unpredictable. They have one chance and score one goal, but it’s happened in the past.

“It’s happened many times, we didn’t score enough goals. I accept it. Opponents can score goals, but we were always able to score a lot."

Guardiola speaks on Arsenal and Liverpool's chances

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Arsenal will maintain their strong form and avoid dropping unnecessary points this season.

The Spanish tactician praised Liverpool for their impressive performance against Manchester United in their previous match, noting that they were simply unlucky not to win.

Source: Legit.ng