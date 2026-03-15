Brazilian international Thiago Silva is mourning the passing of his mother Angela Maria da Silva

Porto defender shared a heartfelt tribute on his social media handle on Saturday, March 14

Reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions, Chelsea, have joined others in paying their last respect to their former player

Former Paris Saint-Germain star Thiago Silva has announced the sudden death of his mother, Angela Maria da Silva, who died at the age of 70.

The Brazilian international disclosed her passing away through his Instagram handle on Saturday, March 14.

The defender will miss today's match between Porto and Moreirense, scheduled to take place at the Estadio do Dragao.

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva loses his mother at the age of 70. Photo by: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea, Porto pay final tribute

European Champions Chelsea and Porto have sent their condolences to the former Brazil national team captain, Thiago Silva.

The English giants said the entire club is saddened by the passing away of his mother, while the Portuguese champions said the club are standing firm with him in his time of mourning.

Chelsea wrote:

"Everyone at Chelsea FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Angela Maria da Silva, beloved mother of Thiago Silva.

"Our thoughts are with Thiago, and all of Angela’s family and friends at this difficult time. 💙"

Porto added:

"FC Porto has received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of Thiago Silva's mother.

"In a moment of great dismay, the Club extends its most heartfelt condolences to the athlete and his entire family. FC Porto will always stand by Thiago Silva and sends him a strong embrace in this hour of grief.

"The funeral ceremonies for Ângela Maria da Silva will take place this Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, per One Football.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of Chelsea fans following the announcement of Silva's mother's death. Read them below:

@onlyjboiw said:

"Rest in perfect peace, Angela Maria da Silva 🕊️

"Thank you for raising and supporting one of the greatest defenders we’ve ever had. Thiago will always be a Chelsea legend, and the club — and all of us fans — stand with him and the family during this painful time."

Former Chelsea captain, Thiago Silva mourns the death of his mother, Angela Maria da Silva, with a heartfelt tribute. Photo by: FILIPE AMORIM / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

@WordIntegrity_2 wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace.

"She gave us one of the best defenders of all time."

@rinho101 added:

"Sending sincere condolences to a true club legend during this incredibly difficult time off the pitch."

Angela Maria da Silva's death comes just five days after another bereavement within the family. Silva recently lost his mother-in-law, the mother of his wife, Isabelle Silva.

Impact of Silva's mother in his career

Angela Maria da Silva played a key role in shaping the character of the player admired by fans around the globe.

Despite growing up in Brazil's favelas, she instilled discipline, humility, and strong values in her son.

She once revealed that she had considered aborting the pregnancy before being persuaded otherwise by her father, per EWTN.

Super Eagles captain loses father

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian football community has been thrown into mourning following the death of Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi’s father.

Ndidi’s father, Sunday Ndidi, a retired military officer, was involved in a fatal car accident in Umunede, Edo State, on Tuesday, January 27.

Source: Legit.ng