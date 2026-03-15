Victor Osimhen considered quitting football following the death of his father during his transfer to Napoli

Napoli’s Luciano Spalletti helped the Super Eagles striker channel his grief and regain focus on the pitch

Osimhen would later help Napoli win their first league title in 33 years before leaving in 2024

Victor Osimhen has shared the personal struggles behind his rise in professional football, revealing the heartbreak that nearly ended his career.

The Nigerian striker faced one of the most painful moments of his life when his father fell seriously ill while Osimhen was playing in Europe.

Victor Osimhen has revealed the painful moment he lost his father nearly pushed him to quit football. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro

Source: Getty Images

Stranded in France during the Covid-19 pandemic, the 27-year-old forward could not be by his father’s side in Nigeria, despite his desperate efforts to secure permission to travel.

The news of his father’s death over FaceTime pushed Osimhen to a breaking point.

Overcome with grief and anger, the Nigerian forward reacted violently, smashing items around his home in frustration.

"I remember I threw the phone and I just went crazy. I tore up the entire house. Smashed everything. I was out of my mind. The noise made my neighbours come over to check on me, and I love my neighbours, Osimhen told The Players Tribune.

“They were like family to me when I was alone in France. For five or six hours, he stayed with me, and he probably stopped me from doing something stupid."

The emotional strain compounded his feelings of guilt, knowing that his father’s other children and grandchildren were present during his final moments, while he remained distant.

"I just felt so guilty, because all of his children and grandchildren were there with him. Only one person was not by his side. Me. I was so angry. I snapped.

“I thought, 'If this is football, then what is the point? I just want to be with my family.' I called my former agent, and I said, 'Can I go bury my father?' He said, 'Go ahead. But come back Friday.' I thought, 'Friday? To hell with football.'"

The intense experience made him question his commitment to football and whether the sport should take precedence over family.

How Osimhen arrived at Napoli

Arriving at Napoli in 2020, Osimhen carried a heavy emotional burden.

Grief and anger clouded the Nigerian forward’s mind, but the support he received from coach Luciano Spalletti and the club helped him regain stability, per GOAL.

Spalletti’s guidance and belief in Osimhen’s talent allowed him to redirect his energy toward football.

The Nigerian striker gradually transformed his pain into performance, culminating in a historic 2022-23 season where Napoli ended a 33-year league title drought.

Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray in 2024 after spending four successful seasons at Napoli. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s goals were central to the achievement, and the connection with the city and fans provided a sense of fulfillment far beyond trophies.

Winning the Scudetto was a deeply emotional milestone for the Nigerian, who grew up in difficult circumstances near a landfill in Lagos.

The recognition and adoration from Napoli’s supporters emphasised the significance of the achievement.

Osimhen labelled the best striker

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Gabon international Mario Lemina has sent a strong message to his club teammate Victor Osimhen following his brilliant performance for Galatasaray.

The former Southampton midfielder said the Nigerian international is a complete finisher and converts half-chances.

Source: Legit.ng