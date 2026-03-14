Confirmed it received reports of two fatal adverse reactions linked to plasma donations in Winnipeg in October 2025 and January 2026 and launched a review

Died on 25 October 2025 after donating plasma at a Grifols centre in Winnipeg, prompting further scrutiny of the incident

Expressed condolences to the families and stated that it found no evidence of a connection between the donors’ deaths and the plasma donation process

Canadian authorities have launched an investigation following the deaths of two individuals, including a Nigerian student, after donating plasma at private collection centres in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Health Canada confirmed it received reports of fatal adverse reactions involving plasma donors, one in October 2025 and another on 30 January 2026. Both incidents occurred at clinics operated by the Spanish healthcare firm Grifols.

A Nigerian student and another donor die following plasma donations in Winnipeg, with Health Canada probing the cases. Photo credit: Rodiyat Alabede/Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press

Source: UGC

Nigerian student dies during donation

One of the deceased was Rodiyat Alabede, a 22-year-old Nigerian student who died on 25 October after donating plasma at the Grifols Plasma Donation Centre on Taylor Avenue.

Alabede had moved from Nigeria to Winnipeg in 2022 to pursue studies at the University of Winnipeg.

Mary Ann Chika, a friend of Alabede, said she identified her body at the hospital after medical personnel pronounced her dead. She added that doctors informed her that Alabede’s heart stopped during the donation process.

Second fatality reported

The second death was reported on 30 January 2026 at Grifols’ Innovation Drive location in Winnipeg. Health Canada did not disclose the identity of the second donor, Vanguard reported.

The regulator stated that it has not yet established a direct connection between the donations and the deaths and is continuing to review the incidents. Inspectors were dispatched to the facilities following the reports.

How plasma donation works

Plasma donation involves drawing blood, separating the plasma, a pale yellow fluid rich in antibodies, and returning the remaining red blood cells to the donor. Plasma contains immunoglobulins that strengthen the immune system and clotting factors used in treating infections, bleeding disorders and liver disease.

Though generally safe, donors may experience side effects such as fatigue, dehydration, dizziness, bruising or fainting.

Grifols expresses condolences

Grifols, which has operated in Winnipeg since 2022 after acquiring Canadian Plasma Resources, extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

Two donors, one a Nigerian student, die after plasma procedures in Winnipeg while Health Canada reviews the cases. Photo credit: Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

In a statement, the company said, “Based on available information, we have no reason to believe that there is a correlation between the donors’ passing and plasma donation.” The company noted that all prospective donors undergo a comprehensive review of their medical history and a physical examination before being approved to donate, Punch reported.

At Grifols centres, plasma donors can receive up to $100 per donation, with additional incentives for regular donors.

Canadian regulations require facilities to report any serious reactions experienced by donors during the procedure or within 72 hours after donation to Health Canada.

Nat’l blood donor day: Religious bodies charged to take center stage

Previously, Legit.ng reported that following the federal government’s declaration of December 8 as national blood donor day, religious bodies and organisations have been charged to champion the course of blood donation and sensitisation.

In commemoration of the maiden celebration of the national donor, the Haima Health Initiative (HHI), this call via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, December 8.

Source: Legit.ng