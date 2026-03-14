Former Chelsea captain John Terry has dismissed criticism of Arsenal’s set-piece tactics as baseless

Mikel Obi had questioned the legality of Arsenal’s approach during corner kicks

Arsenal lead the Premier League with the highest number of goals from dead balls this season

John Terry has strongly defended Arsenal following criticism from former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel regarding the club’s heavy reliance on set pieces in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal have been one of the most dominant sides in England this season and currently lead the Premier League standings.

Arsenal have scored 21 goals from set pieces this season, five more than any team in the English Premier League. Photo by Stuart Franklin

Source: Getty Images

A key part of the Gunners' success has been their efficiency from dead-ball situations, with the North London side scoring 21 goals from set pieces, more than any other team in the league, CBS Sports reports.

However, the effectiveness of those tactics has sparked debate among pundits and former players, with Mikel Obi questioning the legitimacy of some of Arsenal’s methods.

Terry has now stepped in to dismiss those claims and defend the tactical approach employed by manager Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Obi questions Arsenal’s set-piece tactics

The debate began after Arsenal’s recent victory over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, where set-piece situations again proved crucial for Arteta’s side.

Following the match, Mikel Obi voiced his concerns about what he believes is excessive physical interference during Arsenal’s corners and free kicks.

The former Nigerian captain argued that Arsenal’s approach often involves blocking or obstructing defenders and the goalkeeper, suggesting that referees and VAR officials should take a closer look at those situations.

Mikel Obi also expressed frustration that a team with significant financial investment under Arteta appears to rely heavily on dead-ball situations to secure victories.

According to him, the repeated chaos during corners raises questions about whether the tactics push the boundaries of the rules.

Terry dismisses Mikel Obi’s claims as baseless

John Terry, who captained Chelsea for many years and won multiple Premier League titles, has strongly rejected the suggestion that Arsenal’s set-piece dominance is unfair or illegal.

John Terry has come out to describe talks about the illegality of the style employed by Mikel Arteta's men as ‘rubbish.' Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

The former England defender described the criticism surrounding Arsenal’s tactics as exaggerated and misguided, Tribuna reports.

From his perspective, the Gunners have simply mastered an important element of modern football.

Terry highlighted the role of specialist set-piece coaches in today’s game, noting that many elite clubs now dedicate significant time to rehearsing dead-ball scenarios.

“There have been loads of rubbish talk about Arsenal having an asterisk over them if they go on to win the title, which is ridiculous.

“They've been the best side by far, and also from set-pieces, they're the best by a million miles, they're very well drilled.

“Their set-piece coach deserves a lot of accolades, and also Mikel Arteta as well, for being the best in both departments.”

Arsenal’s set-piece strength drives title push

Arsenal’s efficiency from set pieces has become one of their biggest weapons this season.

With 19 goals already scored from dead-ball situations, the North London side has created a clear advantage over its Premier League rivals.

Arsenal’s attention to detail during attacking set pieces has often left opponents struggling to defend crowded penalty-area situations.

Carefully rehearsed movement patterns, physical positioning, and timing have allowed Arsenal players to create space and scoring opportunities.

As the Premier League season approaches its decisive stages, those marginal gains could prove crucial in determining the destination of the title.

Meanwhile, Chelsea remain in fifth place on the table with 48 points, while Arsenal continue to sit at the summit, holding a seven-point advantage over Manchester City.

Mikel Obi explains why Arsenal can’t win EPL

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi has resumed his critical assessment of English Premier League giants, Arsenal.

The one-time UEFA Champions League winner noted that teams that bully Arsenal eventually have the upper hand during their encounters.

Source: Legit.ng