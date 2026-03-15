Nollywood star Yul Edochie joined the Renewed Hope National Youth Tour in Owerri

He linked up with businessman Obi Cubana and shared the moment on Instagram

Yul reaffirmed his support for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections, leaving many to share their views

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie made headlines on Tuesday as he joined the Renewed Hope National Youth Tour in Owerri, linking up with renowned businessman Obi Cubana.

Yul, who recently secured an appointment with President Bola Tinubu as Deputy Southeast Coordinator for Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN), shared a video from the event on his Instagram page, showing him alongside Obi Cubana and other notable personalities.

Yul Edochie’s surprise moment with Obi Cubana during Owerri youth tour. Credit: @yuledochie, @asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Speaking about his appointment, Yul said he is “battle- and service-ready,” signalling his readiness to mobilise youth support for Tinubu’s agenda.

In his social media post, the actor wrote:

“Renewed Hope National Youth Tour in Owerri. With my leader, Okpataozuoora Obi Cubana, and brother Abig Nwankwo. 2027, Tinubu or nothing.”

See his post below:

Legit.ng warlier reported that the Nollywood actor and filmmaker announced his role as Deputy South East Coordinator for the pro-Tinubu campaign group RTIFN.

Yul, a vocal Tinubu supporter, pledged his full commitment to the president’s 2027 re-election bid.

He also shared a flyer highlighting his position, alongside Seyi Tinubu as the founder-in-chief and Ahmed Bala as the national coordinator.

"BATTLE READY. SERVICE READY. 2027, TINUBU OR NOTHING," he added in a caption.

Yul’s second wife, Judy Austin, also celebrated his new appointment, writing:

"A massive CONGRATULATIONS to you, EZE DIKE1 of Nteje, with many more on the way. On your MANTLE I stand FOREVER and a day. Congratulations will be your second name this whole year and beyond. You are a winner and will always be."

Yul Edochie’s appointment comes a few days after his colleague, Bolanle Ninalowo, was appointed coordinator for a Tinubu support group in Atlanta, United States.

Video of Yul Edochie in Owerri ignites reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ok_se_ma_ said:

"You really hustle for these 😂😂😂."

ib_beatiful_mom said:

"Look at him forcing himself 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

dobi9024 said:

"He had to make video like a fan 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

oluchuckwu_eve said:

"Shaking hands with them is now an achievement, by force friendship."

adaobiadmiriannwaenyi said:

"Una shame Dey Shame me."

mb5_joe said:

"Lion don finally born weitin again.....???"

mr_realtalks said:

"You too mumu this man, with all the wisdom your father has, he still ended up having you as a son."

freshbest12 said:

"May God not allow us beg for relevance."

hadlagos said:

"This one nah by force alignment 😂😂😂by fire by force."

Yul Edochie and Obi Cubana’s Owerri moment sparks online reactions. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie speaks about May's children

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie addressed claims that he was not on good terms with his children with May, revealing that he has a cordial relationship with them.

He also revealed he doesn't post his children with May on social media because there is a court order barring him from doing so due to his ongoing divorce case with May.

"The fact of the matter is that I'm still in contact with my children and I still send my son money through their mother," he said in part.

Source: Legit.ng