The victims’ vehicle was discovered abandoned on Monday morning, confirming the night-time abduction near Sabon Layi

Security agencies were notified, and investigations were launched amid rising concerns over banditry and kidnappings in Wase

Gunmen struck again in Plateau State on Sunday night, abducting 28 travellers in Zak community within the Bashar district of Wase Local Government Area. The victims were travelling from Zak village to Sabon Layi community to attend a Maulud religious event when the attack occurred.

A youth leader in Wase, Sapi’i Sambo, confirmed the incident during a telephone interview. He said the abducted group included men, women and children, adding that two princes and a religious leader were also among those taken.

Source: Original

Residents said the attack deepened fear in an area already troubled by repeated security breaches.

Plateau kidnapping sparks urgent security response

Sambo explained that the travellers were ambushed around 8 pm on the outskirts of the community. Armed men intercepted their vehicle, forced all occupants out and led them away into the bush. The attackers abandoned the vehicle at the scene before fleeing.

“The incident happened around 8 pm when they were heading to Sabon Layi for the event. The gunmen ambushed the victims’ vehicle on the outskirt of the community and took away all the travellers, including the children, and abandoned the vehicle,” Sambo said.

He added that the discovery of the abandoned vehicle on Monday morning raised alarm. The vehicle was later identified as belonging to the Zak community leader, prompting local inquiries that confirmed the abduction.

Residents demand action against bandit attacks

Another resident of Bashar town, Ibrahim Musa, said the whereabouts of the victims remained unknown as of the time of reporting. Community members have begun informal searches while awaiting a coordinated response from security agencies.

Sambo said efforts by locals to trace the victims had yielded no result. He confirmed that the matter had been reported to security authorities for urgent intervention.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, SP Alabo Alfred, said the command was investigating the reported abduction.

Wase Local Government Area has witnessed recurring incidents of kidnapping, banditry and cattle rustling in recent years. Residents have repeatedly appealed for sustained security operations to dismantle criminal networks operating across rural communities in the area.

Source: Legit.ng