Professor Xueqin Jiang, widely known as “China’s Nostradamus” , has stunned audiences with a bold prediction about the US-Iran conflict

Two of his earlier forecasts from May 2024 have already come true, adding weight to his latest warning

His third claim is the most dramatic yet: that America will ultimately lose the war, reshaping the global order

A Chinese-Canadian educator, Professor Xueqin Jiang, is drawing worldwide attention after issuing a dramatic forecast about the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Dubbed “China’s Nostradamus”, Jiang has already seen two of his three predictions from May 2024 come true, leaving many unsettled about his final warning.

China’s Nostradamus predicts US defeat in Iran war. Photo credit: Win Mcnamee/NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Prediction One: Trump’s return to power

Jiang, a Yale College graduate and popular YouTube presenter with 1.87 million subscribers on his channel Predictive History, first predicted that Donald Trump would win the 2024 election and reclaim the White House. That forecast proved correct.

Prediction Two: US-Iran war

His second forecast was equally precise. Jiang warned: “If he [Trump] does become president in a second term, there will be a very strong likelihood that the United States will go to war with Iran.” This prediction has materialised, with the US and Israel currently engaged in Operation Epic Fury.

Prediction Three: US defeat in Iran

The most unsettling of Jiang’s forecasts is his third. He stated: “The third big prediction is that the United States will lose this war, which will forever change the global order.”

According to Jiang, Iran’s demographics, rugged terrain, and strong internal resistance would make any long-term American occupation impossible. He argued that even if the US achieved early battlefield victories, stretched logistics and fierce opposition would lead to collapse. In one of his videos, Jiang declared: “If this war [US-Iran] were to happen, there’s absolutely no way America can win this war.”

Trump’s presidency sparks US-Iran war as forecasted. Photo credit: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why Jiang’s forecasts resonate

Jiang’s growing reputation stems from the accuracy of his earlier predictions and his ability to link geopolitical events to historical patterns. His analysis suggests that Israel’s interests are a driving force behind US involvement, a factor he believes will ultimately contribute to America’s downfall in the conflict.

If Jiang’s third prediction proves correct, the consequences could be profound. A US defeat in Iran would not only reshape Middle Eastern politics but also alter the balance of global power, potentially ushering in a new era of international relations.

See the video below:

Has Benjamin Netanyahu gone missing?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has become a subject of interest online amid Israel's ongoing war with Iran.

On March 11, 2026, a Facebook user identified as Norman Finkelstein posted a picture of Netanyahu and alleged that he had been missing for days.

“The individual wanted by the ICC has been missing from Israel for five days and his whereabouts are unknown even to those close to him.” As of 8.18am (West African Time), March 13, 2026, the post had gained 701 likes, 706 comments and 158 shares. It included hashtags such as Israel, Iran, USA, Netanyahu, absconding.

Source: Legit.ng