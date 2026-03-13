Justice Bamidele Fola Adeyeye of the Ondo State High Court has passed away at 65

Justice Adeyeye was celebrated for his integrity, wisdom, and commitment to justice

Mourners say Adeyeye's contributions will leave a lasting legacy in Nigeria's judiciary

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Akure, Ondo State - Justice Bamidele Adeyeye of the Ondo State High Court is dead.

As reported by The Punch, Adeyeye's death was announced in a statement issued on Friday, March 13, in Akure by the chief registrar of the State High Court, Ayodeji Akinsanya.

Ondo high court judge Bamidele Adeyeye dies at 65

Source: Original

Ondo: Bamidele Adeyeye dies at 65

Daily Trust also noted the sad update.

The statement said:

“It is with deep sorrow and profound grief that the Ondo State Judiciary announces the passing of Hon. Justice B. F. Adeyeye, a distinguished jurist and serving judge of High Court 5, Akure.

“Justice Adeyeye departed this earthly realm on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

“Justice Adeyeye was a beacon of integrity, wisdom and dedication to the cause of justice. His years of service on the bench were marked by an unwavering commitment to fairness, equity and the rule of law."

The statement added that the late justice was widely respected by colleagues, members of the Bar and the public for his erudition, humility and impartiality in the dispensation of justice.

According to it, the late jurist’s contributions to the development of the judiciary and the advancement of justice in the state will remain indelible.

Furthermore, the statement noted that his passing was not only a great loss to the judiciary but also to Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

The statement added:

“On behalf of the judges, magistrates and staff of the Ondo State Judiciary, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Hon. Justice B. F. Adeyeye.

“We pray that Almighty God grants them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and that the soul of our departed brother rests in perfect peace."

Justice Bamidele Adeyeye, Ondo State High Court judge since 2011 and founder of Fola Adeyeye and Co law firm in Okitipupa. Photo credit: Idowu Emmanuel Ayebogan, Achuga Stephen Achuga

Source: Facebook

Justice Bamidele Adeyeye's profile

Justice Adeyeye was sworn in as a High Court judge in the Ondo State Judiciary on September 8, 2011.

Born on January 16, 1961, he had earlier established a law firm, Fola Adeyeye and Co, in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, before his appointment to the bench.

Read more Ondo State news:

Former chief justice of Nigeria is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Bauchi State government gave an update confirming the demise of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

The confirmation was made in a press release by Mukhtar Gidado, the special adviser to Governor Bala Mohammed on media affairs.

In the statement, the governor mourned the demise of the former CJN, describing him as a distinguished son of the state.

Source: Legit.ng