Crude oil is still one of the most important resources in the world economy. It powers vehicles, supports factory production, and plays a major role in global trade. Even though many countries are investing more in renewable energy, oil remains the main source of energy, with global production in recent years rising above 100 million barrels per day.

A relatively small group of countries accounts for the majority of global supply due to their large reserves, advanced extraction technology, and established petroleum industries.

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the International Energy Agency (IEA), the following countries rank among the world’s largest oil producers.

Nigeria missing as list of top 10 world's largest crude oil producers in 2026 emerges

Source: UGC

1. United States - 20 million barrels per day

The United States is the world’s largest oil producer. Total petroleum liquids production has exceeded 20 million barrels per day, driven largely by the shale revolution.

Major production hubs such as the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico have benefited from technologies like hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, which have unlocked vast shale reserves.

These innovations have transformed the U.S. into a leading exporter and a major force shaping global oil markets.

2. Saudi Arabia - 10–11 million barrels per day

Saudi Arabia remains a dominant player in the oil industry, producing roughly 10–11 million barrels per day.

The country holds some of the largest proven crude reserves and plays a central role in global supply management through the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Its energy sector is led by Saudi Aramco, widely regarded as one of the world’s most valuable and influential energy companies.

3. Russia - 10–11 million barrels per day

Russia is another major oil producer, with output typically around 10–11 million barrels per day. The country’s vast reserves are concentrated in regions such as Western Siberia and the Arctic.

Russian crude exports remain a critical energy source for several European and Asian markets, even as geopolitical tensions have reshaped global trade flows.

4. Canada - 5–6 million barrels of oil per day

Canada produces roughly 5–6 million barrels of oil per day, largely from the extensive oil sands deposits in Alberta. These unconventional reserves represent one of the world’s largest hydrocarbon resources.

Canadian output reached record levels of around 5.3 million barrels per day in 2025, reinforcing the country’s role as a key supplier to global markets, particularly the United States.

5. China - 5 million barrels per day

Although best known as the world’s largest energy consumer, China is also a major oil producer, with domestic output exceeding 5 million barrels per day.

However, its massive industrial base and transportation sector require far more oil than it produces, making China one of the world’s largest crude importers.

6. Iraq - 4–5 million barrels per day

Iraq produces roughly 4–5 million barrels per day, drawing from vast reserves concentrated in fields such as Rumaila and West Qurna. Oil exports provide the backbone of Iraq’s economy and account for the majority of government revenue.

7. Brazil

Brazil has steadily climbed the global rankings thanks to major discoveries in deep-water offshore fields. Much of its oil production comes from the country’s pre-salt basins beneath the Atlantic Ocean.

With output exceeding 4 million barrels per day, Brazil has become one of the fastest-growing oil producers in the world.

8. United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates produces around 3–4 million barrels per day, with most reserves located in Abu Dhabi. The country has invested heavily in advanced drilling technology and expanded production capacity, allowing it to maintain a strong presence in the global oil market.

Nigeria missing as list of top 10 world's largest crude oil producers in 2026 emerges

Source: Getty Images

9. Iran - 3–4 million barrels per day

Iran possesses some of the world’s largest oil reserves and produces roughly 3–4 million barrels per day. Although international sanctions have periodically restricted exports, Iran remains a key energy producer in the Middle East and a significant supplier to Asian markets.

10. Kuwait - 2–3 million barrels per day

Kuwait rounds out the top ten, with production averaging about 2–3 million barrels per day. The country’s petroleum sector is highly export-oriented, and its vast reserves, especially in the Burgan oil field, make it an important contributor to global supply.

Global oil supply concentration

Collectively, these ten countries produce over 70% of the world’s crude oil, highlighting the concentration of global supply within a relatively small number of producers.

North America and the Middle East alone account for nearly 60% of global oil output, underscoring their strategic importance to international energy markets.

Source: Legit.ng