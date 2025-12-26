Offa residents are shaken after sudden midnight explosions hit multiple locations in the town

Residents of Offa, a prominent town in Kwara state, were thrown into fear and confusion after explosions rocked the community late Thursday night, destroying properties at two different locations.

Legit.ng gathered that the explosions occurred around midnight, affecting buildings around the Eid area of the town and the Solid Worth Hotel, which is located about a five-minute walk from the first site.

According to residents who spoke with Legit.ng on Friday morning, the explosions were loud and sudden.

This development triggered panic across several neighbourhoods as people rushed out of their homes in the middle of the night to ascertain what was happening.

“It was a very heavy sound. At first, some people thought it was thunder, but it was different. When we came outside, we saw that some buildings had been affected,” a resident said.

Another resident confirmed that while the first explosion caused visible damage to structures, an undetonated explosive device was later discovered at the second location, worsening fear among residents.

“At the second place, something like an explosive did not go off. People were scared and stayed away from the area until daybreak,” the resident said.

“People were afraid to move closer to it because they saw it blinking at first before it went off. It was after that that they moved closer to it. But everywhere is calm this morning now.”

Residents report damage after Offa midnight blasts

Legit.ng also spoke to at least three residents of Offa on Friday who confirmed that the incident occurred shortly after United States President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. had carried out airstrikes against ISIS targets in parts of northwest Nigeria.

The timing of the explosions sparked speculation among residents, with claims emerging that a drone strike may have hit a building in the town.

By Friday morning, locals were seen gathering at the affected areas, discussing the incident and expressing concern over the lack of official information.

A video obtained by Legit.ng from a resident who visited the scene on Friday morning showed a damaged building, with debris scattered around the area.

The resident who recorded the video said no casualties were recorded.

“From what we saw, no one was injured or killed. The building was damaged, but people are just thankful that nobody died,” the resident said.

Residents said they were awaiting an official investigation by government authorities to determine the cause of the explosions and to confirm whether the incident was linked to the reported U.S. airstrikes announced by President Trump.

As of the time of filing this report, the source and nature of the explosions had not been confirmed.

Neither the Kwara state government nor the Nigerian Police Force has issued any formal statement addressing the incident, the discovery of the undetonated device, or the circulating claims of a possible drone strike.

Kwara government responds to explosion

