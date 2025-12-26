The Federal Government confirmed that President Bola Tinubu approved US airstrikes on ISIS terrorist targets in Sokoto state

US President Donald Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and AFRICOM confirmed the strikes, releasing a video of the airstrike

Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar noted that the strikes were part of an ongoing collaboration to combat terrorism and safeguard lives

The Federal Government has confirmed that President Bola Tinubu approved the United States airstrikes against terrorist targets in Nigeria’s North-Western region.

The announcement came after the US Department of War and President Donald Trump disclosed the operation on Thursday, December 25.

The Federal Government confirmed President Bola Tinubu approved US airstrikes on ISIS targets in Sokoto.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar said the President emphasised that the strikes must be executed as a joint operation and should not target any religion.

“Now that the US is cooperating, we would do it jointly, and we would ensure, just as the President emphasised yesterday before he gave the go-ahead, that it must be made clear that it is a joint operation, and it is not targeting any religion nor simply in the name of one religion or the other,” Tuggar stated.

He further highlighted Nigeria’s multi-religious composition, assuring that the government’s collaboration with international partners aims solely to combat terrorism and protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

“Some have viewed the strikes as a violation of the country’s territorial integrity, but the Federal Government would not take any actions that would violate our sovereignty. It is a collaboration, it is what we have been calling for,” Tuggar added.

Foreign minister provides more updates on the strike, says "I spoke with the US for 19 mins.

US confirms strike on ISIS in Sokoto

On Thursday, the US Department of Defence said “multiple ISIS terrorists” were killed in the strikes, which were carried out at Nigeria’s request.

President Donald Trump described the operation on Truth Social, stating:

“The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues.”

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and US Africa Command (AFRICOM) also confirmed that the strikes were conducted “in coordination with Nigerian authorities.”

Hegseth added on X:

“The @DeptofWar is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight — on Christmas. More to come… Grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation.”

Foreign Minister Tuggar provides more updates on the US strike in Sokoto.

FG confirms US military action in Nigeria

The ministry said in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa:

“Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism."

The ministry said the cooperation includes intelligence sharing, strategic coordination and other forms of support carried out in line with international law and respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty.

US releases video of Sokoto airstrike

